The average UK house price plunged by around £10,000 between June and July as a full stamp duty holiday ended.The price was £255,535 in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – around £19,000 higher than a year earlier but nearly £10,000 lower than a record of £265,448 in June.The full discounts available under the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended when the holiday was tapered from the start of July and the “nil rate” band was reduced.A similar tax holiday in Wales ended on June 30.UK average house prices grew 8.0% in the year...

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO