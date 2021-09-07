CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Toyota to spend over $13.5 billion to develop EV batteries and supply systems by 2030

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system. The world’s largest automaker by volume uses a range of battery types in its vehicles and is also considered the front runner to mass produce solid-state batteries – a potential game changer for automakers because they are more energy dense, charge faster and are less prone to catching fire. If developed successfully, they could replace liquid lithium-ion batteries.

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
hackaday.com

Lithium Mine To Battery Line: Tesla Battery Day And The Future Of EVs

After last year’s Tesla Battery Day presentation and the flurry of information that came out of it, [The Limiting Factor] spent many months researching the countless topics behind Tesla’s announced plans, the resource markets for everything from lithium to copper and cobalt, and what all of this means for electrical vehicles (EVs) as well as batteries for both battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and power storage.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax credit for union-built cars

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates against...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ion#Tokyo#Ev#Reuters#Toyota Motor Corp#Prius
Reuters

U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla (TSLA.O) vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent...
CARS
Investopedia

How Toyota Makes Money

To hear American carmakers and the United Auto Workers tell it, government assistance is non-negotiable. Cash infusions courtesy of the taxpayer are necessary to protect a vital industry, keep people employed, and maintain Detroit’s place as one of commerce’s "shining beacons." Yet the world’s second-largest car company manages to not...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Benzinga

Honda's EV Challenge

Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Invests $40 Million in First U.S. Factory in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of metal stamped automotive components will establish its...
TENNESSEE STATE
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Dallas News

Toyota calls EV tax breaks for union-made vehicles ‘exorbitant’

Toyota Motor Corp. ramped up its objections to proposed tax credits for electric vehicles in the U.S., saying the plan includes “exorbitant” tax breaks for the wealthy. Toyota is one of several non-unionized automakers complaining about a 10-year plan emerging in Congress to offer incentives of as much as $12,500 for people to buy EVs — as long as they are built by union-represented workers.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

EV Battery Mineral And Mining Updates With Rodney Hooper

I recently sat down with Rodney Hooper of RK Equity to get an update on what’s happening in the EV battery market and EV battery mining world, including what’s happening with Tesla’s EV battery goals nearly a year after Tesla Battery Day. Rodney started off by highlighting the huge EV...
ECONOMY
101.9 KELO-FM

China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some...
ECONOMY
goodmenproject.com

Toyota: Opting Out of the EV Revolution?

Dear EarthTalk: How did Toyota go from being the leader in mass-produced greener cars to being a laggard in the sector?. It’s hard to believe that Toyota, the automaker behind the hugely successful hybrid-electric Prius, is no longer viewed as a leader in greener cars. According to Danny Magill, an analyst at the London-based think tank InfluenceMap, Toyota has gone from a leading position to an “industry laggard” in clean-car policy as other automakers push ahead with ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Wants To Recycle And Reuse Old EV Batteries

Volkswagen has emerged like an electric phoenix from the diesel-scented ashes of its past to become one of the market leaders in electric vehicles. It's newly launched ID.4 SUV is proving to be quite popular across the globe, and the brand is aiming to be 50 percent electrified by 2050. VW's ingenious subscription-based sales model and its cheap and cheerful ID.1 will also open the doors to those who would have previously been excluded from the EV market due to prohibitive costs. The German manufacturer now plans to re-lease its used EVs in order to hold on to the valuable batteries they carry, allowing VW to recycle them into new uses, including power centers, fast chargers, and private dwellings.
CARS
lifewire.com

EV Batteries Are Only Going to Get Better

There’s an EV in our driveway. It belongs to us, sort of. It’s shiny and blue and makes a satisfying whirring noise when you step on the accelerator. After years of writing about and reviewing dozens of EVs, I’m happy that we’re a bit less beholden to the petroleum industry and polluting not quite as much on a daily basis. But after years of watching the electric vehicle world evolve there’s one thing I made sure we did when brought our new vehicle home, we leased it.
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota Outlines Its Strategy On Batteries And Electrification

Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda has revealed the company's battery development and supply strategy "toward carbon neutrality." The plan is to significantly increase sales of electrified vehicles, reaching about 8 million units per year by 2030 (including roughly 2 million all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles). That's on top of the 18.1 million hybrids sold since the first-generation Prius in 1997.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy