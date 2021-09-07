CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

France to pay national tribute to famed actor Belmondo on Sept 9

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France will hold a national ceremony to pay tribute to famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at Paris’ Hotel National des Invalides on Sept 9, said the French presidency on Tuesday. Belmondo, a star of France’s New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s “A bout de...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo: Breathless Actor was 88

Unless one is up on the French movie scene then it might be that the name Jean-Paul Belmondo might not mean anything, but to those that remember the actor, it’s a sad day indeed since Belmondo passed only a few days ago. The legendary actor starred in many French movies but was someone that many people might have been fully aware of, or had never heard about until now. That doesn’t change the fact that his passing is a saddening time for a lot of those that did know who he was and are lamenting his loss. The unfortunate part of being human is that we’re prone to leaving this world when our time is up, though many of us don’t have the benefit of knowing when this will be. All we can do and hope for is the chance to do something great or at least useful in our time in this world, and Belmondo managed to accomplish this through his acting as many people came to know him through one role or another. As a person of interest, he was definitely the type that sought to make the most out of his life, much as many people have shown by writing out bits and pieces of his biography.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

France's Le Pen proposes nationalizing motorways, selling tv, radio

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen has proposed nationalizing France's motorways and privatizing public television and radio channels. These two proposals will help maintain the French people's purchasing power, she said. Toll-road tariffs for French highways would decrease by 10 to 15 percent if they are nationalized, Le Pen stressed.
POLITICS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

French palace intrigue: Ex-Macron security aide on trial

A former security aide to President Emmanuel Macron who triggered a political crisis when he was identified as having beaten up a protester during a 2018 May Day demonstration goes on trial Monday on a dozen charges, including voluntary violence, illegally wearing a police badge and carrying a weapon.Alexandre Benalla 30, risks up to seven years in prison and 100,000 euros in fines if found guilty.Benalla’s actions, and the way Macron’s office clumsily handled them, caused the French leader’s first major presidential crisis and discredited his efforts to clean up politics. At the heart of the controversy was...
POLITICS
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Actor#Stunts#Reuters#French#New Wave
AFP

Macron's ex-bodyguard on trial over beating of protesters

President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard appeared in court Monday on charges of assaulting two young demonstrators during an anti-capitalist protest in 2018, an incident that caused deep embarrassment for a president who promised an "exemplary republic." Benalla was charged with assault as well as unauthorised interference in police matters.
PROTESTS
artnews.com

Palais de Tokyo Director Emma Lavigne to Lead Pinault Collection

Just two years after she became the president of the Palais de Tokyo, Paris’s most notable contemporary art museum, Emma Lavigne has revealed plans to leave her post. On November 1, she will become CEO of the Pinault Collection, which manages the art holdings of French billionaire François Pinault. At...
MUSEUMS
Screendaily

‘Great Freedom’, ‘Paris, 13th District’ to bookend 2021 Filmfest Hamburg

Sebastian Meise’s Un Certain Regard jury winner Great Freedom and Jacques Audiard’s Cannes competition title Paris, 13th District will bookend this year’s Filmfest Hamburg (30 September - 9 October) as the opening and closing films. Festival director Albert Wiederspiel and his team have put together a programme of 110 feature-length...
MOVIES
101.9 KELO-FM

Number of French Covid patients fall below 10,000 again

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of French patients in hospital with COVID-19 fell below 10,000 again for the first time since mid-August, health ministry data showed on Monday. The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.9 KELO-FM

Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims on site of demolished synagogue

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Pope Francis, at a memorial to the more than 100,000 Slovak Jews killed in the Holocaust, said on Monday that it was shameful how people who said they believed in God perpetrated or permitted “unspeakable acts of inhumanity”. At a somber ceremony at a spot where a...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

A Migrant Dinghy Evades the Grasp of French Police

WIMEREUX, France (Reuters) - The police unit had staked out a stretch of coast in northern France before dawn only to see a group of migrants hundreds of metres away then emerge from behind the towering sand dunes, carrying an inflatable dinghy down to the sea's edge. By the time...
IMMIGRATION
ArchDaily

The Pritzker Architecture Prize Releases Ceremony Video Honouring the 2021 Laureates Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal

The Pritzker Architecture Prize released a special ceremony video honouring the 2021 laureates Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal. Previously held in person, each time at a different architecturally significant venue around the world, this year’s ceremony is the second pre-filmed event in the history of the Prize, following the one in 2020. The ceremony features filmed remarks from various speakers, among which are several jury members, Jury Chair Alejandro Aravena, the 2020 Prize recipients Shelley McNamara and Yvonne Farrell, as well as this year’s Laureates themselves. The video also pays tribute to the achievements of Lacaton and Vassal through footage of their built work.
DESIGN
101.9 KELO-FM

Masterpiece or monstrosity? Tourists bemused by Arc de Triomphe artwork

PARIS (Reuters) – Bemused tourists in Paris reacted with a mix of surprise and disdain when they discovered the Arc de Triomphe monument had been enveloped in a shimmering shroud, a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo. Workers on harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-meter, 19th century...
VISUAL ART
businesstraveller.com

Citizen M opens fourth hotel in Paris

Dutch hotel brand Citizen M has opened its fourth hotel in Paris, located off the world renowned Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The 151-room Citizen M Paris Champs-Élysées is located on Rue la Boétie, between the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde and close to shopping and dining outlets on the famous avenue.
TRAVEL
101.9 KELO-FM

Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament

LONDON (Reuters) – The Chinese ambassador to Britain has been banned from attending an event in the country’s parliament because Beijing imposed sanctions on lawmakers who highlighted human right abuses in Xinjiang. Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, and John McFall, the speaker of the House of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

On holiday in southern France chez Le Corbusier

I wish I had a beach hut like Le Corbusier’s. A perfect place to self-isolate on the French Riviera’s wildest stretch of coastline. The Swiss-born architect chose Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, halfway between Monaco and the Italian border, to build his retreat in a medieval village that overlooks a rugged, tortoise-shaped cape beyond the pebble beaches of du Buse and Golfe Bleu.
LIFESTYLE
101.9 KELO-FM

Melbourne readies for anti-lockdown protest as COVID-19 cases surge

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state reported on Thursday the year’s biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases as authorities plan to pause public transport and deploy thousands of police in Melbourne ahead of an anti-lockdown protest over the weekend. Public transport into the city will be shut from 8 a.m....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy