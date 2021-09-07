France to pay national tribute to famed actor Belmondo on Sept 9

Unless one is up on the French movie scene then it might be that the name Jean-Paul Belmondo might not mean anything, but to those that remember the actor, it’s a sad day indeed since Belmondo passed only a few days ago. The legendary actor starred in many French movies but was someone that many people might have been fully aware of, or had never heard about until now. That doesn’t change the fact that his passing is a saddening time for a lot of those that did know who he was and are lamenting his loss. The unfortunate part of being human is that we’re prone to leaving this world when our time is up, though many of us don’t have the benefit of knowing when this will be. All we can do and hope for is the chance to do something great or at least useful in our time in this world, and Belmondo managed to accomplish this through his acting as many people came to know him through one role or another. As a person of interest, he was definitely the type that sought to make the most out of his life, much as many people have shown by writing out bits and pieces of his biography.

