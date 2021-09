After the first calendar month of the 2021 season, Ryan McMahon was on pace to hit 50 home runs this season. Yes, you read that right, 50! With four doubles to go along with his eight dingers in just under his first 100 plate appearances, McMahon was showing the ability to frequently drive the ball for power and was looking like he was finally primed for his breakout offensive season.

BASEBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO