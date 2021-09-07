CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar opposition calls for national uprising against army

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military rulers has called for a nationwide uprising. The group’s acting president called Tuesday for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” The National Unity Government views itself as a shadow government composed of elected legislators barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas. There were no immediate signs of heightened resistance activity Tuesday, although some student groups and ethnic armed groups expressed solidarity.

