US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher. The benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. Meanwhile gains for Apple, Facebook and a few other tech heavyweights nudged the Nasdaq up just under 0.1%, enough for another record high. The Dow industrials lost 0.8%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.37%, which helped lift bank stocks like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. Energy prices fell broadly. The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.4%.

Benzinga

Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Monday on continued weakness as investors continue to weigh coronavirus delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.26% to $446.58. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.07% to $376.33. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

RPC (NYSE:RES) shares rose 12.88% to $4.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 680.6K shares, making up 95.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million. US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA)...
STOCKS
audacy.com

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street following a dismal week

Stock indexes are mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, setting up the market for more losses following its biggest weekly drop since June. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 2:23 p.m. Eastern after shedding an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.3%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Breaks Losing Streak As Nasdaq Closes Lower; This Energy Stock Scores Breakout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in today's stock market and led the upside among the indexes. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq closed in the negative with a small loss. The Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones held a gain of 0.8% as the two key indexes diverged. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 posted a 0.2% gain after paring an afternoon loss. The Russell 2000 index showed strength with a gain of slightly less than 0.6%. Early data showed higher volume on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq vs. the close on Friday.
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks point higher, energy stocks set to rise

Rising oil prices & falling covid cases boost stocks. US stocks are set to open higher on Monday after booking heavy losses across the previous week. Rising energy prices, hopes of a watered down tax hike from the US Democrats and falling covid cases are lifting stocks overshadowing further crackdowns in China and the Democrats fleshing out their tax plans.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, Twitter, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Marathon Oil — Shares of the exploration and production company jumped roughly 7% amid an advance in oil prices. APA and Occidental gained 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, and every component in the energy sector traded in the green around noon on Wall Street. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, broke above $70 on Monday.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow Jones gains 264 points, snaps five-day losing streak

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with gains on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak. The blue-chip index gained 264.08 points, or 0.76%, and the S&P 500 closed the day up 0.23%. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day mostly flat, falling 0.066%. UnitedHealth Group gained 2.63%,...
STOCKS

