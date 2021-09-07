US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in today's stock market and led the upside among the indexes. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq closed in the negative with a small loss. The Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones held a gain of 0.8% as the two key indexes diverged. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 posted a 0.2% gain after paring an afternoon loss. The Russell 2000 index showed strength with a gain of slightly less than 0.6%. Early data showed higher volume on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq vs. the close on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO