CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

EXPLAINER: What's at stake in the 2015 Paris attacks trial?

By ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUqbo_0boV7aXX00
Return to one of the sites of the 2015 Paris attacks ABC News' Terry Moran visits one of the cafes that was attacked in November 2015 and speaks to customers about how they're feeling ahead of France's presidential election. The Associated Press

PARIS -- France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The proceedings begin Wednesday in an enormous custom-designed chamber.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at the national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and restaurants and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015.

The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night is among those being tried for the deadliest attack in France since World War II. The same IS network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing another 32 people.

WHO'S ON THE STAND?

Twenty men are charged, but only 14 will be on trial. Chief among them is Salah Abdeslam, who ditched his car and a malfunctioning suicide vest and ultimately fled to a hideout in his hometown of Brussels. Five of the six men being tried in absentia are presumed dead; the whereabouts of one man is unknown.

Most of the defendants face the maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of complicity in the attacks. Only Abdeslam is charged with murder.

WHY THE SPECIAL COURTROOM?

This is the biggest trial in French history. Among the plantiffs are nearly 1,800 victims, including survivors who suffered physical or psychological harm and families whose loved ones died that night. A total of 330 lawyers are representing them and the defendants.

The modern courtroom was constructed within the storied 13th-century Palais de Justice in Paris, where Marie Antoinette and Emile Zola faced trial, among others. The chamber, which has pale wood and enormous screens, can house 550 people, 12 defendants and 10 cameras. Multiple overflow rooms will carry live broadcasts of the proceedings.

For the first time, victims can also have a secure audio link to listen from home if they want, with a 30-minute delay.

HOW WILL THE TRIAL UNFOLD?

The trial is scheduled to last nine months. The month of September will be dedicated to laying out the police and forensic evidence. October will be given over to victims' testimony. From November to December, officials including former French President François Hollande will testify, as will relatives of the attackers.

From January to March 2022, the defendants will be questioned following the chronology of the events, from the preparations to the attacks and their aftermath. Abdeslam will be questioned multiple times.

In early April, experts will give psychological assessments. Closing arguments follow through May. The verdict is scheduled at the end of May.

WHAT IS SECURITY LIKE FOR SUCH A MASSIVE EVENT?

The courthouse is on the island at the center of Paris, l’île de la Cité. All driving, parking and even pedestrian traffic will be blocked from most of the surrounding streets and along the banks of the Seine River. There will be different entries for different parties to the case, who face searches each time they enter the building and at multiple checkpoints.

The trial starts each day at 12:30 p.m. to avoid having to search everyone again after a midday lunch break.

WILL THE TRIAL BE BROADCAST?

None of the proceedings will be televised or rebroadcast for the public, but it will be recorded for archival purposes. The videos won’t be accessible to the general public. Cameras are restricted to filming outside the trial room.

Video recording is illegal in French courts and has only been allowed for a handful of cases considered to be of historical value. The attacks trial will be the 13th case deemed so. In the past, France has recorded trials of Nazi officials and collaborators including Klaus Barbie, Rwandan officials involved in the Tutsi genocide and figures linked to Chilean Gen. Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.

The most recent recorded court proceedings were last year, for the January 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris and a kosher supermarket.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Main suspect tells Paris attacks trial he's 'an Islamic State soldier'

Paris — The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" on Wednesday, upsetting some survivors who took it as a threat at the start of the trial into the 2015 attacks. Salah Abdeslam, 31, appeared in court...
WORLD
NPR

The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Paris Attacker In Court As Historic Bataclan Trial Begins

The last surviving assailant of the November 2015 attacks on Paris appeared in court on Wednesday at the start of a historic trial over the night of horror that sent shockwaves through France. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Barbie
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
François Hollande
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Emile Zola
Person
Salah Abdeslam
whtc.com

Factbox-Paris Nov. 2015 attacks: key facts about the trial

PARIS (Reuters) – Twenty people go on trial in Paris on Wednesday suspected of involvement in a jihadist assault on Nov. 13, 2015, the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France, in which 130 were killed and hundreds injured. A specially-built courtroom and additional rooms where the hearings will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Jack FM

Security high in Paris as 2015 jihadist attacks trial begins

PARIS (Reuters) – A trial of unprecedented scale starts under high security on Wednesday to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in a jihadist rampage across Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, the deadliest attack in peacetime France. Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests...
PUBLIC SAFETY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The trial for the 13N attacks in Paris begins, the worst suffered by France

The largest antiterrorist trial in France, and one of the most complex in the recent history of Europe, started this Wednesday in Paris between large security measures to try 20 of those allegedly responsible for the Islamist attacks of November 13, 2015 in the Gallic capital that left 130 dead, hundreds injured and a traumatized country. During the next nine months, in the middle of the electoral campaign, hundreds of witnesses, including former President François Hollande, the almost 1,800 victims constituted in private prosecution and the more than 330 lawyers for the accused and accusers will seek to find answers and clarify responsibilities for a massacre that It shocked the whole of France and a Europe that since then has not stopped living under the jihadist threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Attacks#Suicide#France#Islamic#French#Palais De Justice#L Le De La Cit#Nazi#Rwandan#Tutsi#Chilean
The Independent

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo aims to oust Emmanuel Macron in bid for French presidency

The socialist mayor of Paris has entered the race for the French presidency, aiming to oust Emmanuel Macron.Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party announced her bid to run on Sunday.The 62-year-old has centred her campaign on "overcoming class prejudice" and is the favourite to win her party's nomination.“The Republican model is disintegrating before our eyes,” she told supporters at the docks in Rouen, a city in Normandy about 75 miles northwest of the capital.“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had.”Ms Hidalgo joins a growing list of politicians challenging President Macron, who has not yet...
POLITICS
BBC

Paris attacks trial: Abdeslam blames France for bombing IS

The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

The eerie parallels between Kabul 2021 and Paris 1940

May 10, 1940. Friday morning. German troops invade France, launching a surprise attack through the rugged Ardennes region. Residents of Paris are unconcerned, rightfully believing that the French Army is one of the largest and well-equipped on earth. Friday is also the start of a three-day weekend. Rather than panic, citizens go on with daily life, enjoying the fine weather.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS News

U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Kosovo War Crimes Court Begins First Case

The first case at a special court probing Kosovo's 1998-1999 independence conflict begins on Wednesday in The Hague, with the war crimes trial of a former rebel leader. Salih Mustafa, 49, a commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention that date back to the war with Serbia.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Time for solidarity with Iranians: ‘Man Irani hastam’

My uncle President Kennedy wrote a famous book called While England Slept,, documenting the failure of appeasement towards Adolf Hitler in World War II. He fought against the imperial dictatorship, against Hirohito, and his brother, my Uncle Joe, was killed in Europe fighting for the freedom of our allies. Electing a mass murderer like Raisi shows that Khomeini and his Mullahs have given up any facade of moderation. There’s no excuse anymore for denying the truth. The United States States ranks Iran’s Mullahs as the number one exporter of terrorism in the world, the number one violator of human rights of its own people, and the number one executioner as well as sending its agents to Europe, to United States, Latin America, under the pretense of diplomacy, to plant bombs in our backyard. Even more, they were also caught red-handed, building a nuclear weapons program after promising the world that they would comply with international treaties.
WORLD
Rebel Yell

Beginning of the trial of the terrorist attacks in Paris |

Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Main suspect tells Paris attacks trial he's "an Islamic State soldier"

PARIS (Reuters) - The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" on Wednesday, upsetting some survivors who took it as a threat at the start of the trial into the 2015 attacks. Salah Abdeslam, 31, appeared in...
WORLD
Voice of America

Paris Braces for Trial of 2015 Terror Attackers

Twenty people linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in France are going on trial in Paris Wednesday in proceedings expected to last nine months. Six defendants are being charged in absentia. Reports say five of the six are presumed dead in Iraq or Syria. Nine Islamic State terrorists, mostly...
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy