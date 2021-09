Sheffield gave up five rushing touchdowns to Falcons’ quarterback Gavyn Ayers in a 63-0 loss that was sealed up by half time. “Danah Campbell had a heck of a ball game tonight,” said Sheffield Head Coach Mike Barr. “We challenged him this week and to me he rose to the occasion. But we have got to get everyone playing on that level. I’m not downing my kids. I’d take these kids all week long. They listen. We just need to put it together.”

COUDERSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO