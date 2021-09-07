Plant Protein Innovator Proeon Raises $2.4 Mn In Seed Round
Pune-based food ingredient startup Proeon has raised $2.4 million as Seed capital. The funding round, led by entrepreneur Shaival Desai, also saw participation from Flowstate Ventures, Peak Sustainability Venture Fund I (executed by Samir Shah on behalf of the Fund), Waoo Partners (Pratul Shroff family office), and other angel investors. Existing investor SanjayaMariwala, managing director, OmniActive Health Technologies Limited.www.entrepreneur.com
