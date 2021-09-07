Philadephia Dem takes aim at GOP on voting

HARRISBURG (AP) – Fourteen Republican state lawmakers are the plaintiffs in a new lawsuit challenging PA’s mail-in voting law, asking for it to be thrown out. The legal challenge was filed in Commonwealth Court. The central claim is that the law — which allowed no-excuse voting by mail — is unconstitutional under a constitutional provision that requires lawmakers to provide a way for people to vote if they are unable to vote in person for specific reasons. The lawsuit says the law allows people to vote by mail even if they do not qualify for one of the exemptions, which include being out of town on business, illness, physical disability, election day duties or a religious observance. PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the lawsuit is “not only the height of hypocrisy, but it also has real consequences and damages public trust in our elections.”

