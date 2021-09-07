CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadephia Dem takes aim at GOP on voting

Warren Times Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s good for the Republican goose should be good for the Democratic gander. That’s the thinking behind four bills introduced Thursday by state Rep. MaryLouise Isaacson, D-Philadelphia County, who is trying to draw a legislative comparison to state Republican efforts to reform state election laws with firearms laws in the state.

Washington Times

Senate Dems strike deal for vote on their election overhaul bill

Senate Democrats on Tuesday announced a deal clinching crucial support from Sen. Joe Manchin III for an election overhaul bill, setting up a vote on the legislation that would override new voting laws in Republican-run states. The compromise unites all Senate Democrats behind a measure to set federal standards on...
Pennsylvania State
Senate GOP panel votes to collect voter information

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans undertaking a controversial review of last year’s presidential election on Wednesday authorized collecting personal information on every registered voter in the state, despite objections by Democrats who decried it as invasive and unwarranted. The 7-to-4 vote by the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee allows the panel...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

U.S. Senate Democrats to seek quick passage of revised election reform plan

  Published by Reuters   By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, amid a wave of Republican state legislatures imposing restrictions on voting. Senator Amy Klobuchar and seven fellow Democrats, including moderates such […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats to seek quick passage of revised election reform plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
GOP aims to advance election 'investigation' with subpoenas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate is pushing forward the GOP’s “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, calling for a Senate committee to issue subpoenas. The GOP’s undertaking comes as former President Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims that the election was rigged...
Sharif Street
Jake Corman
Tom Wolf
Seth Grove
Take a stand on voting

Take a stand on voting

Last month, U.S. House Democrats under Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which was intended to restore the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 to its former civil rights glory. The vote fell along partisan lines, with all 212 House Republicans voting against it. That...
GOP Lawmakers Challenge PA Mail-In Voting Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Fourteen Republican state lawmakers are the plaintiffs in a new lawsuit challenging PA’s mail-in voting law, asking for it to be thrown out. The legal challenge was filed in Commonwealth Court. The central claim is that the law — which allowed no-excuse voting by mail — is unconstitutional under a constitutional provision that requires lawmakers to provide a way for people to vote if they are unable to vote in person for specific reasons. The lawsuit says the law allows people to vote by mail even if they do not qualify for one of the exemptions, which include being out of town on business, illness, physical disability, election day duties or a religious observance. PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the lawsuit is “not only the height of hypocrisy, but it also has real consequences and damages public trust in our elections.”
GOP-backed voting initiative files with elections bureau

A petition drive took an initial step Thursday toward enacting new voter restrictions. The Republican-backed signature campaign says it has filed its initiative language with the state Bureau of Elections. It’s a step toward enacting a veto-proof law that would make it harder for some people to vote in Michigan.
Democrats revise voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats unveiled a pared back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kick-starting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, facing...
Democrats Fiddle While Republicans Stack the Electoral Deck

I am becoming increasingly impatient with the Democratic Party’s leaders and Democratic members of the House and Senate as the days of September slip by with no visible progress on anything. The double-tracked “infrastructure” bills lie dead in the water while Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema play statespersons—not because they are, but because they can.
Washington Post

New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines and masks

A New Hampshire state representative “reluctantly” switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic on Tuesday, citing state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines. Rep. William Marsh said party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned quietly to retire but felt his hand was...
Column: GOP suppresses your vote

On November 6, 2018, Michigan Proposal 3, the Voting Policies in State Constitution Initiative, won in Michigan as a constitutional amendment. This proposal added several voting policies to the Michigan Constitution. Some of these voting policies existed in state statute, but not the state constitution. Others were new or modified policies. The new policies include straight-ticket voting; automatic voter registration; same-day voter registration; and no-excuse absentee voting during the 40 days before an election. Proposal 3 allowed eligible persons to register to vote by mail until 15 days before an election. It also provided that military members and overseas voters receive an absentee ballot at least 45 days before the election. It also added language to the constitution to provide for the use of secret ballots and election results auditing.
SCOTUS decision on Texas abortion law emboldens Pa. GOP, energizes Dems running for office

HARRISBURG—There was an ominous refrain among several women and Democrats here last week: Pennsylvania could be the next Texas. Politically speaking, it wasn't hyperbole. A promised veto from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is the only thing keeping the Republican-led Legislature's anti-abortion bills from becoming law in the commonwealth, and his term ends in January 2023.
