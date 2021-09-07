CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Our opinion: Choose vaccination to end pandemic

Warren Times Observer
 9 days ago

There’s an old saying about lies and statistics. But the truth is, measuring by number can be an effective way to determine things. All kinds of things. Say, for example, the logic behind government mandates and restrictions regarding COVID-19. And when you run the numbers, you find two common threads...

www.timesobserver.com

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Red and Black

OPINION: Homelessness in Athens made worse by UGA and pandemic

As a current second-year student here at the University of Georgia, there’s plenty that Athens has to offer. I enjoy going out to eat with my friends, walking downtown and I love west campus dorm life that’s conveniently close. I look forward to potentially finding an internship here and to live in one of the many apartments that specifically accommodates students.
ATHENS, GA
KOCO

Oklahoma doctor addresses myths of COVID-19 vaccine and fertility

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health experts recommend anyone who's trying to get pregnant now or in the future get the COVID-19 vaccine. As questions swirl around the topic, KOCO 5 spoke with an Oklahoma doctor about the myths surrounding the shot and fertility. "There is a paper that I actually published...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Warren Times Observer

Our opinion: Mask ‘solution’ a likely problem

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Department of Health is mandating face coverings for everyone in the commonwealth’s K-12 schools beginning Sept. 7 — coincidentally the first day of classes for students in the Warren County School District. While one can understand why this action was taken —...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
actionnewsnow.com

Fighting vaccine disinformation is crucial to ending the pandemic

Posted By: Opinion by Ann M. Ravel and Kristin Urquiza for CNN Business Perspectives. In May 2020, months before a Covid-19 vaccine was available and just before Arizona's infection rate soared, Governor Doug Ducey encouraged residents not to stay home. "I want to encourage people to get out and about," Ducey told listeners of a popular radio show. "If you don't have an underlying health condition, it's safe out there." The interview was then shared on Facebook and Twitter. Many people listened to that dangerous advice — and many, including one of our fathers, Mark Urquiza, paid with their lives after contracting the disease.
PHARMACEUTICALS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

In our opinion: It's the right thing to do

Those who don’t have underlying medical conditions and have chosen to remain unvaccinated say that they are entitled to their personal choice. There’s no disputing that. Unfortunately, their choice puts everyone else at greater risk. Nine out of 10 people now hospitalized in Georgia with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated;...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
auburnvillager.com

On dealing with pandemic fatigue, our future

I have had difficulty lately dealing with the daily news. Why so? There’s so much horrible news from the situation at the Kabul airport where 170-plus Afghans and 13 of our soldiers were killed to the situation in the U.S., where the Delta variant is killing thousands of our citizens on a daily basis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox61.com

Mixed opinions about ending pandemic federal unemployment bonus

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — For many, it was a lifeline that’s been lost. But for others, it was viewed as a hiring obstacle. We’re talking about the federal unemployment bonus. It expired this weekend. President Joe Biden did say states could use federal relief money to extend the unemployment bonus...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Warren Times Observer

Our opinion: A day the U.S. changed

Do you remember where you were exactly six months ago at 8:47 a.m.?. But if we ask where you were 20 years ago at 8:47 a.m., chances are you will remember the moment as if it were yesterday. Sept. 11, 2001, was, without question, one of the most horrific in...
POLITICS
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf, State Leaders Stress Importance of Getting Vaccinated to End Pandemic

Governor Tom Wolf, state leaders, and community partners visited a local vaccine clinic to encourage eligible Pennsylvanians to do their part to end the COVID-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated. “Getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated is our number one priority. That’s because it’s the number one way we can fight COVID-19,” said Gov....
READING, PA
Lynchburg News and Advance

Florida gov defends the right to choose whether to vaccinate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that people who decide not to get a COVID-19 vaccine might be making the wrong choice, but defended their right to make that choice. Speaking a day after holding a news conference to condemn vaccine mandates, DeSantis agreed that...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Florida landlord says tenants must get coronavirus vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move.’

Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door. It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in. … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
FLORIDA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

SD Republicans: Vitamins More Important Than Vaccines in Preventing Coronavirus

How dumb are South Dakotans? When it comes to preventing a pandemic, pretty dumb. The South Dakota State University School of American and Global Studies surveyed 573 South Dakotans from July 31 through August 14 about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their lives. Among other things, researchers asked South Dakotans to rank the importance of certain actions in bringing the pandemic under control. Respondents ranked washing hands above vaccination and ranked vitamins as equally important as avoiding travel:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE

