CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, PA

Stuffed animals donated to Children and Youth Services

Warren Times Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren Area Community Vacation Bible School made a donation of 36 stuffed animals and $167 to Warren/Forest Counties Children and Youth Services. Once the participants reached the goal of $150 they were allowed to smash whipped cream in youth volunteer faces. At $400, ice water was dumped over the heads of adult leaders. Participating churches included First Lutheran, St. John, First Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Pleasant Community, and First United Methodist. Pictured (from left) are: Cheri Kellogg, Allison Kellogg, and Chuck Howe.

www.timesobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Warren, PA
Warren, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Society
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffed Animals#Ice Water#In Youth#Charity#Times Observer#First Presbyterian#Grace United Methodist#Pleasant Community#First United Methodist
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy