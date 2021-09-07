Stuffed animals donated to Children and Youth Services

The Warren Area Community Vacation Bible School made a donation of 36 stuffed animals and $167 to Warren/Forest Counties Children and Youth Services. Once the participants reached the goal of $150 they were allowed to smash whipped cream in youth volunteer faces. At $400, ice water was dumped over the heads of adult leaders. Participating churches included First Lutheran, St. John, First Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Pleasant Community, and First United Methodist. Pictured (from left) are: Cheri Kellogg, Allison Kellogg, and Chuck Howe.