Community rallies around HPD officer diagnosed with cancer

A Henderson Police Department officer is in the fight for his life right now. Troy McDermed was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine carcinoma. The cancer was so advanced that treatment seemed out of the question.

“Life is precious. You never know how strong you really are until you go through something like this,” said McDermed.

While conducting a routine traffic stop in May 2020 McDermed started feeling sick. He asked a co-worker to meet him at his location when all of a sudden he collapsed.

“I felt horrible. It was so scary,” said McDermed.

McDermed was transported to Henderson Hospital where he was diagnosed. The diagnosis was difficult to accept but what made it even harder was having to walk away from a career that he loves so much.

“It's my opportunity to give to others. Helping other people, that's what the job is all about,” said McDermed.

On Tuesday, Officer McDermed will be medically retiring after 15 years with HPD. He's taking time to focus on his health and to fight the good fight, but without a job paying hospital bills is extremely difficult.

“Our health insurance is going to cost an arm and a leg once I retire,” said McDermed.

To help pay for medical bills, McDermed is auctioning off some of his favorite things at his favorite local bar this upcoming weekend.

“I would love it if everyone came on out,” said McDermed.

The fundraiser will be held on Sept. 10 at 5 pm at Hammers Grill and Bar in Henderson.