CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rico Nasty drops five surprise new songs on SoundCloud

By Jackson Langford
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRico Nasty has surprised fans this week by dropping five brand new songs without warning on SoundCloud. Rico Nasty: “I definitely resonate with being a pop-punk princess”. Announcing the release of the songs on Instagram, Rico – real name Maria Kelly – posted a photo of a close-up of her face, and wrote “secrets on Soundcloud”.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Drake New Leaked Song And He Name Drops Kylie Jenner!

In a now-deleted Twitter from May 2020, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid all mentioned an unnamed song. In Style Reports the lyrics: “Real s—t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 mother—kin’ Kylies.”The lyrics go on. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f—kin’ Gigis.”
MUSIC
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rico Nasty
Billboard

Lorde Drops Surprise EP Sung In Maori

But wait, there’s more. Lorde, fresh from releasing her third studio album Solar Power, has dropped a surprise companion EP, cut entirely in the Māori language. Arriving Thursday (Aug. 9) with little fanfare, Te Ao Mārama features five tracks from Solar Power, with assists from veteran New Zealand singers Bic Runga and Marlon Williams.
MUSIC
kysdc.com

Must-Watch: Rico Nasty Delivers A Rockstar Performance In Recent Tiny Desk Performance

The must-watch performance is nearly 14 minutes long. Rico Nasty is joined by an all women’s band. “I like having a band,” Rico Nasty says while laughing midway through her at home concert. “Especially when it’s all girls.” Rico Nasty has performed on several festival stages in the past, where she is usually accompanied by a dj. This show is one of her best performances yet. She flexes her rage and her range with five of her best songs.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

DaBaby Releases New Song ‘Lonely’ Feat. Lil Wayne — Listen

DaBaby is still feeling the effects of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami in July. He was getting dropped from multiple festivals and put out an apology that he’s since deleted. He joked about switching to R&B music after being cancelled. Then, he once again apologised on stage at Summer Jam, one of the only festivals to keep him on the bill.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Npr#Cotton Candy#Punk#Nme
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Drops Soothing New Song ‘Particles’

Damon Albarn has released a new song, “Particles,” the latest offering from his next solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. “Particles” is the album’s closing track and it finds Albarn crafting a soothing soundscape of guitars, keys, strings and synths, all of which drift over what sounds like the steady rush of a stream. Accompanying the song is the second in a series of films titled “Subline Boulevards — Performance Films.” “Particles” is the third offering from The Nearer the Fountain, following “Polaris” and the title track. The album — which takes its title from a John Clare poem, “Love and Memory” — marks Albarn’s second solo album, following 2014’s Everyday Robots. The LP originally began as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, but Albarn eventually expanded the project into a full-length album during lockdown last year. Amidst the rollout for The Nearer the Fountain, Albarn’s animated outfit Gorillaz surprise-released a three-track EP, Meanwhile, to celebrate Carnival and West London. The project features contributions from Jelani Blackman, Barrington Levy, AJ Tracy and Alicaì Harley.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Sting Drops Sunny, Catchy First Single, “If It’s Love,” from “The Bridge,” Album of All New Songs

This is just what the doctor ordered in the middle of hurricanes, viruses, and wars: something light and catchy from Sting. “If It’s Love” is the first single from his album of all new material, “The Bridge,” coming in November. I love the chorus on this song. You won’t be able to get it out of your head. And what a pleasure to hear Sting’s voice, which only gets richer and more melodic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Rico Nasty Brings The Rage To Her Tiny Desk Concert

Rico Nasty may be known for her raucous fan-favorite tracks like "Smack a Bitch" and "Sandy," but the unparalleled Maryland artist has proven how versatile she can be with her recently aired Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Rocking a silver braided mullet, Rico kicks off the show with a soulful and groovy performance of her impressive new single "Magic."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Complex Brackets: Rico Nasty Crowns Best Live Performer

As music festivals and concerts return across the world, Complex Brackets searches for rap’s top performing act. During their viral interview, host Brian B.Dot Miller and guest Rico Nasty run artists Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and others, before picking their true livest of the live. What’s yours?
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Love Ghost | Mental Health, Fashion, “Freak” and Rico Nasty Collab

One listen of Love Ghost and you’re immediately transported into their world. Based in Los Angeles, the 5-piece band consists of Finnegan Bell on the guitar and lead vocals, Ryan Stevens on the bass and backing vocals, Daniel Alcala on the guitar, Samson Young on the drums, and Cory Batchler on the keys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

It’s New Music Friday (and Bandcamp Friday!) once again, but before we get to today’s new releases, we’re taking a moment to look back at the past seven days, specifically their top 10 tracks. A glittering club-crying anthem from Charli XCX, some very pretty synth-pop courtesy of a resurgent Wet, and a remarkable track by New York City rapper Wiki all spent quite a bit of time in our play queues this week, and now we’re passing them along into yours. Listen to the best new tracks of the week below and thank us later.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Rico Nasty “Buss”

Rico Nasty’s busting loose in the electrifying visual for her recent single. Accompanied by a briefcase of money and surrounded by lightning and vibrant neon lights, the D.M.V. superstar flexes on her haters and stunts effortlessly over the trap-infused production. Susan. Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried...
CELEBRITIES
wirx.com

New Papa Roach song “Kill the Noise” dropping next week

Papa Roach will be releasing a new song next week. The track, titled “Kill the Noise,” is set to drop Thursday, September 9. You can check out a preview of the upcoming tune now via the Roach’s Instagram. “Kill the Noise” follows the August premiere of the single “Swerve,” which...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS member V's self-composed song 'Scenery' surpasses 198 million streams on SoundCloud

BTS member V's self-composed song "Scenery" surpassed 198 million streams on SoundCloud. During an awards ceremony back in January 2019, BTS's V first raised curiosity when he stated, "The photos inside my camera are all memories created by my fans. I prepared a gift for 2019." His gift turned out to be a self-composed song. "Scenery" contains auditory sound effects of the wind, landscape, shoes stepping on snow, and a film camera shutter sound, giving listeners a cinematic feeling. V completed the song with his soulful and deep vocals, creating a beautiful, rich melody. V also sings in a beautiful high-pitched voice, combined with string and piano instrumental sounds.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rico Nasty Drops 5 New Tracks On "Ricos Archive"

Rico Nasty is coming off of her recent appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk series that seemingly put many on notice of her versatility. Of course, many of her day-one fans are aware of her different personas that tap into different sounds. She can easily jump into a screamo-fit over grungy, distorted guitars before delivering a bubblegum-pop hook with earworms for melodies.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy