CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Emotions raw before Paris trial for Islamic State carnage

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Survivors of Islamic State group’s 2015 attack on Paris and those who mourn the 130 people killed that night are bracing for a long-awaited trial that starts this week in Paris. A cell of nine Islamic State militants armed with automatic rifles and explosive vests left a trail of dead and injured at the national stadium, Paris bars and restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015. Nearly all the attackers were from France or Belgium as were the cell’s 10th member who is the only one still alive. He is the chief defendant among 20 people charged in a trial that is expected to last nine months. A special secure court in Paris was constructed just to hold the trial.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Islamic State 'Beatle' Pleads Guilty

Alexanda Kotey, a member of the notorious Islamic State kidnapping cell dubbed the "Beatles," pleaded guilty Thursday in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages. The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington had posted a notice this week for a "change of plea" hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Main suspect tells Paris attacks trial he's 'an Islamic State soldier'

Paris — The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" on Wednesday, upsetting some survivors who took it as a threat at the start of the trial into the 2015 attacks. Salah Abdeslam, 31, appeared in court...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

PARIS (AP) — The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage. The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital. ——— September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in...
WORLD
Voice of America

Paris Braces for Trial of 2015 Terror Attackers

Twenty people linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in France are going on trial in Paris Wednesday in proceedings expected to last nine months. Six defendants are being charged in absentia. Reports say five of the six are presumed dead in Iraq or Syria. Nine Islamic State terrorists, mostly...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Carnage#Bataclan#Associated Press#Ap#Islamic State
Rebel Yell

Beginning of the Paris bombings trial with 130 dead |

Paris (AP) – In Paris, the trial of the Islamist terrorist attacks in the French capital opens today almost six years ago, with 130 dead and 350 injured. Twenty suspects are charged, including Salah Abdeslam, who has already been convicted in Belgium. He is considered one of the main culprits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Paris carnage: November 13, 2015

On the night of November 13, 2015 France suffered its deadliest ever terror attack when jihadists killed 130 people and wounded 350 as suicide bombers struck several popular locations in Paris. Here we look back at how the night of carnage unfolded: - Stade de France - At France's national stadium in Saint-Denis during a football match between France and Germany, three suicide bombers blow themselves up at the gates between 9:20 pm and 9:53 pm. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Paris attacker in court as historic Bataclan trial begins

The last surviving assailant of the November 2015 attacks on Paris appeared in court on Wednesday at the start of a historic trial over the night of horror that sent shockwaves through France. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. The biggest trial in France's modern history is expected to last nine months. Only one of the 10 attackers survived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
albuquerquenews.net

British Islamic State members to admit to murder in U.S. trial

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: Alexanda Amon Kotey, one of two UK nationals charged with joining the Islamic State (IS) and conspiring to torture and murder American and European hostages in Syria, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges in the U.S. Kotey, who was part of a group of four British...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Al-Qaida, Islamic State group struggle for recruits

Al-Qaida was planning two sets of terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001. On Sept. 11, 2021, as Americans commemorate and mourn the lives lost that Tuesday morning 20 years ago, it is important to remember the second plot as well - the attacks that didn't happen. Khalid Sheikh...
POLITICS
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy