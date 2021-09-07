Djokovic extends Slam bid; 1st time no US players in Open QF

NEW YORK (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic was stopped by Daniil Medvedev in his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 for his first major title. Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon titles. A victory Sunday would have made him the first man since Rod Laver to win all four in the same year. Instead, Djokovic remained tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles, most among men's players. The top-ranked Serbian also fell to 3-6 in U.S. Open finals. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968, and he has played in all four U.S. Open men's finals over the last 25 years between the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev had lost both his previous major finals, falling to Nadal in five sets in 2019 in Flushing Meadows.

