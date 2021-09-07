CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic extends Slam bid; 1st time no US players in Open QF

By AP News
wtmj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For 1 1/2 sets, including one particularly compelling and competitive 24-point game, Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round opponent at the U.S. Open — Jenson Brooksby, the last American left in singles — gave him fits amid a raucous atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium. That let Djokovic, above all,...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
Fox News

Djokovic tops Berrettini in Open QF to close in on true Slam

Never fazed, rarely flummoxed, Novak Djokovic is so collected in best-of-five-set matches even when falling behind, as he has done repeatedly at the U.S. Open. No opponent, or the prospect of what's at stake, has been too much to handle. Not yet, anyway. And now he's two wins away from the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, along with a men's-record 21st major championship overall.
TENNIS
newsradioklbj.com

Daniil Medvedev defeats Novak Djokovic to win the U.S. Open

25-year-old Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 to claim his first carer Grand Slam title. Medvedev, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had won 12 times previously on the ATP Tour but had never before won a major until Sunday’s match. Djokovic was just...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Derrick

US Open Glance: Djokovic's true Slam bid stopped by Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic was stopped by Daniil Medvedev in his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 for his first major title. Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon titles. A victory Sunday would have made him the first man since Rod Laver to win all four in the same year. Instead, Djokovic remained tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles, most among men's players. The top-ranked Serbian also fell to 3-6 in U.S. Open finals. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968, and he has played in all four U.S. Open men's finals over the last 25 years between the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev had lost both his previous major finals, falling to Nadal in five sets in 2019 in Flushing Meadows.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I was running out of fuel'

It took a nuanced dream, a smoothed out enterprise, a small scribble on a work of art to 'convince' the public to be, for once, on Novak Djokovic's side. The Serbian finds himself with a trembling limb at the moment of the last stroke of the brush and his amazing 2021 does not reach perfection.
TENNIS
Chicago Sun-Times

U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu vaults 127 spots to No. 23 in world rankings

NEW YORK — Emma Raducanu’s qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw — to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Slam#Ap#American#The All England Club
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtmj.com

The Latest: US Open men’s semis start, again with Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. The men’s semifinals have started at the U.S. Open, with Daniil Medvedev playing in them for the third straight year. The No. 2 seed from Russia is on the court against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime,...
TENNIS
wtmj.com

Unseeded Fernandez, 19, reaches 1st Slam final at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Leylah Fernandez’s first major semifinal, at the U.S. Open just days after her 19th birthday, did not go her way at the start. She recovered from dropping the initial three games to take a lead, before No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka pushed a match filled with momentum swings to a back-and-forth third set. No matter what, Fernandez did not worry. Didn’t waver.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy