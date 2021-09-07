CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians celebrate prison break

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s military says it has launched airstrikes on what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip. The strikes early Tuesday came after incendiary balloons were sent into Israeli territory. An army statement says that fighter jets struck a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza that makes cement to build militant tunnels. On Monday, hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Jihad rallied in Gaza. The militant group sent incendiary balloons across the border in support of six Palestinians who escaped Monday from one of Israel’s most secure prisons.

