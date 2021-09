A relatively tame session thus far across the FX space, which continues to lack notable direction. For currency markets, given that there is little to get excited about on the economic calendar, the focus will remain on risk sentiment for guidance. The Japanese Yen is on the back foot as we close out the week, with equities and yields finding a lift, although, 110.00 caps upside for now in USD/JPY. Looking at momentum across G10 (Figure 1), the Pound has outperformed in recent sessions, however, trends are still some way from being considered stretched (a reading >2), meanwhile, momentum across other major currencies are neutral.

