Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – ECB Policy Decision Could Determine Direction This Week
Gold futures closed higher last week but once again, the price action suggested a cautious trade fueled by short-covering and buy stops rather than new buying. This indicates a reluctance to buy strength which is the true indicator of a bullish market. Rather than being proactive, gold traders are being reactive, which does not indicate much confidence in playing the long side.www.fxempire.com
