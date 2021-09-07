CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – ECB Policy Decision Could Determine Direction This Week

By James Hyerczyk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold futures closed higher last week but once again, the price action suggested a cautious trade fueled by short-covering and buy stops rather than new buying. This indicates a reluctance to buy strength which is the true indicator of a bullish market. Rather than being proactive, gold traders are being reactive, which does not indicate much confidence in playing the long side.

fxempire.com

US Stock Index Futures Cautiously Higher as September Correction Looms

The major U.S. stock futures contracts are moving higher during the premarket session on Wednesday, clawing back some of the previous session’s losses. Although the “technical bounce” in the market is a welcome sight following the current downdraft, investors are still facing potential headwinds in the form of worries about the state of the economic recovery and the next policy move by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Mild price pressure on gold, silver at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly weaker in subdued early U.S. trading Wednesday. The two precious metals markets are languishing at mid-week, with the bulls needing a fresh fundamental spark to ignite their enthusiasm. October gold futures were last down $1.30 at $1,803.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Sep. 15 – No Big Changes, Gold at $1,800

The gold futures contract gained 0.71% on Tuesday as it continued to fluctuate within a short-term consolidation following last week’s Tuesday’s decline of almost 2%. The yellow metal has retraced all of its recent advance and it fell back below the $1,800 price level. It reacted to the strengthening U.S. dollar, among other factors. This morning gold is trading above the price level of $1,800, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes today’s intraday data):
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls defend the 1.18 figure

EUR/USD holds the 1.1800 level into the closing bell. August's CPI rose in the smallest gain since February. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1800 into the close on Wall Street and flat on the day within a 45 pip range between 1.1800 and 1.1845. The dollar fell against major currencies on...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Guided by US Inflation

For quite some time, the USD/JPY has been trying to break through the 110.00 resistance level, which is crucial for a bullish performance and to avoid a crash. The pair is making tight movements after the American holiday and in anticipation of the announcement of inflation and retail numbers in the United States of America. Most investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the US economy is heading and how the pandemic is affecting businesses.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold gains on technical buying, weaker greenback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver prices slightly up. The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index weakens to the 92.30 area post-CPI

DXY drops to the vicinity of 92.30 on Tuesday. US 10-year yields sink to the 1.30% region. US inflation figures missed consensus in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar vs. a basket of its main competitors, loses the grip further and slips back to the 92.30 region on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Gold Pops Breaking above $1800 Following a Slower than Expected Inflation Forecast

As of 4:25 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is currently up $12.70 and fixed at $1807.10. Today’s moderate price advance taking gold above $1800 per ounce is a direct result of a government report indicating that the CPI (Consumer Price Index) showed that inflationary pressures contracted fractionally in August.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, Inflation, Fed – Talking Points. Gold rises after US CPI misses analysts’ estimates. The price of gold rallied overnight following a weaker-than-expected inflation print out of the United States. Core consumer prices – the preferred Fed metric that strips out volatile food and energy prices – rose 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. That was 0.2% below analysts’ expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey. Moreover, the August CPI print showed a slowdown in price growth from July’s 4.3% figure.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold sees price gains following tame U.S. inflation data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and trading near their daily highs in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following a U.S. inflation report that came in cooler than expected and in turn sparked a sell off in the U.S. dollar index. Gold prices had slipped to a three-week low overnight. October gold futures were last up $4.40 at $1,796.70. December Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $23.845 an ounce.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

European Equities: Economic Data from China, the Eurozone, and the U.S in Focus

Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
STOCKS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Chinese Economic Data – Talking Points. Australian Dollar sinks as broader market sentiment sours. Chinese data set to cross the wires, offering risk-event potential. AUD/USD finds support at 20-day SMA after breaking lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar dropped sharply versus the US...
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Straddling Pair of 50% Levels at $1795.00 and $1800.00

Gold futures are inching higher late in the session on Monday, underpinned by lower Treasury yields, but capped by a stronger U.S. Dollar. Volume is well below average with most of the major players on the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. consumer inflation data on Tuesday. The reading could dictate the direction of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls hunting down $1,810, bears lean on resistance

Gold bulls are back in the driving seat and are hunting down territory in the $1,800s. It is the Fed blackout period, but the hawks are circling over next week's Fed meeting. Gold prices are higher on the day so far, trading some 0.27% in the green at the time of writing. XAU/USD has drifted from a low of $1,783.80 into a high of $1,798.47 on a relatively slow start to the week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears seeking restest of 1.1780s

EUR/USD is technically stretched on the upside, bears seek retest of support structure. US data will be under the spotlight in Fed blackout period. EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot, but holding around flat on the day as the US mid-day sees less volume to support the overnight bid. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is sat near 1.1800 and has travelled between a low of 1.170 and a high of 1.1817.
MARKETS

