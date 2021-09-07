CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian and Big Tech slapped for spruiking craptocurrency – and holding back useful crypto

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
theregister.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Tech and the likes of Kim Kardashian need to be named and shamed so that innovative digital tokens can flourish, according to Charles Randell, chair of the UKs Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payments Systems Regulator (PSR). In a keynote speech delivered on Monday night at the Cambridge International...

www.theregister.com

