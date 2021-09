Pierre Gasly says he knew his wing was damaged but was unsure how badly before he found himself a passenger in his crash at the start of the Sprint at the Italian Grand Prix. The AlphaTauri driver made a good start and was fighting for fourth place into Turn 1 but tapped Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and damaged his front wing. The wing then failed as he was going flat out through Curva Grande and pitched him straight into the wall, with Gasly admitting it was an unpleasant feeling to be unable to turn the car.

