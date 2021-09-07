CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders of Ohio’s Children’s Hospitals hold news conference regarding current challenges

By WHIO Staff
 8 days ago
Dayton Children's Dayton Children's

OHIO — Leaders of Children’s Hospitals in Ohio held a news conference to discuss current challenges in child health as well as system capacity for Ohio’s pediatric population, according to a news release.

The importance of in-person school will also be discussed during the news conference.

Akron Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s, Dayton Children’s, Nationwide Children’s, ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital will all be represented by CEOs and clinical leaders.

>> When could COVID-19 vaccines become available for younger students?

