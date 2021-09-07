CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vic Fangio Officially Names Bobby Massie Broncos' Starting RT

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 8 days ago
Six days before the 2021 season opener, the Denver Broncos formally anointed Ja'Wuan James' successor.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced Monday that Bobby Massie has vanquished Calvin Anderson to win the team's starting right tackle competition.

“Yeah, he's kept it," Fangio said. "He held off a good charge by Calvin, but much like a quarterback, we feel we have guys there that can play if we need to.”

Massie — who inked a free-agent contract in May, preceding James' departure — began his Broncos tenure behind the proverbial eight-ball due to injury. Anderson subsequently received the bulk of first-string RT reps during offseason practices leading into training camp.

But once Massie returned to full health, alternating with the ones, it became evident the former longtime Bears starter was the favorite. And his preseason effort solidified as much.

"It’s his job to lose moving forward," Fangio said on Aug. 25.

The decision crystallizes Denver's offensive line for its Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. From left to right: Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, and Massie.

Bolles, the elder statesman, likes what he sees from the newcomer — the only non-returning member of the 2020 unit.

“Bobby is a 10-year vet. He's been there, he's going to hold that side down and hopefully he's here for a while," Bolles said on Aug. 25. "But we've got a lot of depth, and that's a good thing about the o-line [is] we're so close with Calvin who can play left or right, and that's huge for me and Bobby. We have confidence in ourselves but if anything goes down, we've got confidence in Calvin that he can go and in there and get the job done. I love all of our guys in our room. We have a great room. Anyone can play on any day, and that's huge for a team that's trying to make the playoffs.”

Massie and Co. could have their hands full at MetLife Stadium, facing a Giants defense that tallied 40 sacks last season, tied for 12th-most in the NFL. They'll contend with an opposing defensive line led by pass-rushers Leonard Williams, Danny Shelton, and Dexter Lawrence.

Collectively, the Broncos' OL was charged with 32 sacks allowed last year.

