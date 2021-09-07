CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware plastic bag ban a disappointment

By Patty Durachko
Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

I have to say it, I am disappointed with Delawareans regarding the single-use plastic bag law that went into effect Jan. 1 of this year. Why? At first I was very hopeful when I saw people bring their own bags into the grocery stores, big retailers and pharmacies. It didn’t seem like it was that difficult to comply with the ban; certainly it was already second nature to me, and whatever grumbling there was seemed to calm down rather quickly. The same thing happened when we banned single-use styrofoam coffee cups in the office: some complaining, some reluctance, then acceptance as it was realized that this was the new normal. Behavior changed in just a few months.

Wayne Yon
8d ago

Once again, unintended consequences of government overthink. Let's use paper, at least it will decompose and does not take petroleum to produce.Reusable bags will lead to a foodborne outbreak because people do not understand that reusables have to be washed and sanitized.

Fuq ur feelings
8d ago

Create THICKER bags that take longer to decompose, and hope people will just bring them back next time. 🤦🏻‍♀️. Brilliant! 🙄

PrincessCali
8d ago

I use my reusable plastic bags only once because I use it to clean out my cat's litter boxes.

