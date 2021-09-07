Delaware plastic bag ban a disappointment

I have to say it, I am disappointed with Delawareans regarding the single-use plastic bag law that went into effect Jan. 1 of this year. Why? At first I was very hopeful when I saw people bring their own bags into the grocery stores, big retailers and pharmacies. It didn’t seem like it was that difficult to comply with the ban; certainly it was already second nature to me, and whatever grumbling there was seemed to calm down rather quickly. The same thing happened when we banned single-use styrofoam coffee cups in the office: some complaining, some reluctance, then acceptance as it was realized that this was the new normal. Behavior changed in just a few months.