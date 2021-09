With an 11-5 road win over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday night, the Fresno Grizzlies, the Low-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, are heading to the postseason. Now at 72-37 on the season, the Fresno Grizzlies are the first of the two Low-A West squads to clinch a playoff spot this season. San Jose, the affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is five games behind Fresno in the standings and will likely be their opponent in the postseason, in what will be a single best-of-5 series to determine the champion. Both teams are in the Low-A West’s North Division.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO