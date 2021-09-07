LETTER: Joe Biden is doing a real good job
Biden is doing a good job. He was right to end the war in Afghanistan, even though it was going to be messy no matter what. He is right to negotiate with the Taliban and get their help to fight ISIS, while helping remaining Americans to leave Afghanistan if they want to. The Taliban won the civil war because they were more popular than the corrupt Afghan government. It is time to make peace with them and work with them for the Afghan people. We should not forget that the Taliban did not attack us on 9-11.www.yoursun.com
