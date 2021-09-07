CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

LETTER: Joe Biden is doing a real good job

 9 days ago

Biden is doing a good job. He was right to end the war in Afghanistan, even though it was going to be messy no matter what. He is right to negotiate with the Taliban and get their help to fight ISIS, while helping remaining Americans to leave Afghanistan if they want to. The Taliban won the civil war because they were more popular than the corrupt Afghan government. It is time to make peace with them and work with them for the Afghan people. We should not forget that the Taliban did not attack us on 9-11.

MSNBC

GOP senator embraces the wrong anti-Biden theory at the wrong time

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held an important hearing yesterday, pressing Secretary of State Antony Blinken on U.S. policy in Afghanistan and the end of the war. There's been plenty of debate about the withdrawal of U.S. forces, and this hearing was the panel's first real opportunity to get answers from the nation's top foreign policy official.
Washington Times

FDR, Joe Biden and fear

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected President of the United States four times. He led America through the Great Depression and WWII. His reputation for leadership in those times of crisis commonly lands him on historians’ shortlists of the greatest U.S. Presidents, along with George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Perhaps FDR’s...
Fox News

Rep. James Comer: President Joe Biden Has Unintentionally Helped Recruiting For The Taliban, Al-Qaida And Other Terrorist Organizations

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the congressional hearings on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Comer wants to know what the evacuation plan was and how they went about estimating the number of Americans and Afghanis that needed to be evacuated. Comer says Congress was initially told before the withdrawal it was around 2,000 Americans and 10,000 Afghanis but now the number has risen to around 100,000. Comer says we need to know the entire process of decision making and at the end of the day we need answers and to hold someone accountable. Comer says this has weakened our standing in the world and President Biden has unintentionally helped recruiting for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations. Comer also wants President Biden to be stronger on China when it comes to pushing for answers for the origins of Covid at the Wuhan Lab.
altoday.com

John Merrill: Joe Biden’s Vaccine Edict

It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-world dictator. Like many Americans, I was outraged when President Biden mandated that companies with 100 or more employees require vaccination or subject unvaccinated employees to weekly testing. Neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code allow the President to unilaterally compel tens of millions of Americans to follow his personal demands because his patience is “wearing thin.” While I believe that vaccines are effective and safe, it is equally important to remember that every American must retain his or her right to make his or her own healthcare choices. If the government can compel millions of private-sector workers to take a vaccine against their wishes, then what can the government mandate next?
Washington Times

America rises against ‘Vaccine King’ Joe Biden

America’s in no mood for autocrats. Fresh off the Sept. 11 reminder of how terrorists — the ultimate in murderous autocracies — tried to subdue and cow America into silence and irrelevancy, comes this finding from Convention of States Action-slash Trafalgar Group: Almost 69 percent of independents and almost 84 percent of Republicans say Joe Biden does not have the presidential power to force COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of free Americans.
Mercury

Jerry Shenk: Joe Biden has a polling problem

Public opinion polling is an inexact science. But, then, polling has always been more political science than a genuine article. Pollsters got 2016 spectacularly wrong, but they’re still employing the same/similar methods that missed Donald Trump’s victory. Among other irregularities, polls tend to skew left by sampling more, sometimes substantially...
bloombergtax.com

Biden Allies Shy From Taxing Rich, Eroding Inequality Pledge (1)

President Joe Biden ’s push to ramp up taxes on the wealthy is getting diluted by his Democratic allies in Congress, undermining his chances of fully delivering on his 2020 campaign pledge to curb America’s widening inequality. A blueprint that the House Ways and Means Committee will begin voting on...
The Independent

3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event

Three Republican presidential prospects on Sunday sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence attended Gov. Pete Ricketts' annual steak-fry fundraiser in Nebraska City, a town in the state's southeastern corner and just a few miles from Iowa, traditionally the first state to vote in presidential primaries.The three Republicans, all weighing 2024 campaigns, spoke to more than 1,000 Nebraska party faithful. All praised the...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
oc-breeze.com

Letter to the Editor: Newsom is Proud of Joe Biden’s Failure

Gavin Newsom is proud of Joe Biden. This is the same Joe Biden who has somehow combined the failings of Neville Chamberlain and the Fall of Saigon. Joe Biden has sacrificed American and Afghani lives for the sake of a PR stunt to withdraw Afghanistan by the anniversary of September 11th. When Newsom was asked about wanting Biden’s support given the failure in Afghanistan, Newsom responded, “I’m incredibly proud of President Biden, incredibly enthusiastic to have his support on no vote, and look forward to him coming out here.”
Times-Republican

Joe Biden is no Jimmy Carter

You see a lot of that sort of thing if you regularly read conservative commentary, as I do. But as a conservative writer, I think it’s unfair to the 39th president. I think it’s time to say some good words for Carter. And if some of his accomplishments provide stark contrasts with his only-18-years-younger successor President Joe Biden, well, draw your own conclusions.
