Zone change proposed for acreage near Happy Valley

A proposal to alter the zoning on roughly 28 acres north of Happy Valley to allow further development is among four zone-change requests awaiting the Flathead County Planning Board at its Wednesday meeting.

Andy Belski, of River Design Group, on behalf of property owner Maureen Kunz, is asking to change the zoning at 126 Soaring Eagle Drive, east of U.S. 93 and off Hodgson Road. Just under 19 acres would be converted from agricultural 20-acre to one-family limited residential, and about 9 acres would be rezoned from agricultural with 20-acre minimum lot sizes to general business.

The property, located in the Blanchard Lake Zoning District, currently contains a single-family home, a garage and a shop/garage. The applicant stated the reason for the proposed zone change is "the property owner would like to set up the property for further division," which is prohibited under the current Ag-20 zoning.

Public hearings will be held on all zoning proposals.

Other zone-change proposals include:

A request from Sands Surveying on behalf of Thomas Oberlitner, to change the zoning at 222 Wintercrest Drive near Kalispell from suburban agricultural with a 10-acre minimum lot sizes to rural residential 2.5-acre zoning on 5 acres in the Highway 93 North Zoning District.

A request from River Design Group on behalf of Gardner Baldwin to change the zoning on about 20 acres on Prairie View Road from suburban agricultural 10-acre to suburban agricultural 5-acre zoning. The property is located a half-mile north of KM Ranch Road.

A request from Breckenridge Surveying and Mapping on behalf of Brian Brown and Teresa McAllister to change the zoning on 19.55 acres at 1380 Lower Valley Road from agricultural 80-acre to suburban agricultural 5-acre zoning. The applicant wants the zone change to conform with existing conditions, as the properties were zoned Ag-80 when the tract was already a 20-acre parcel.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell. The board's recommendations will be forwarded to the county commissioners for final consideration.

