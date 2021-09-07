CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: This is my thought for the day

yoursun.com
 9 days ago

Thought for the day (of our hospitals overflowing). The Law of Nature is not for the survival of the most stubborn or most stupid.

www.yoursun.com

yoursun.com

LETTER: Let's return to days of loving thy neighbor

Reflecting on the 20th anniversary of that dreadful, life-changing day of 9/11, I remember how we were all so shaken, and if there was one good outcome from that day, it was the renewed practice of “love-thy-neighbor.” We were kind to each other and made sure our loved ones and friends were safe.
SOCIETY
yoursun.com

LETTER: No exceptions to my body, my choice

CHOICE (noun); an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. “…it’s my body, it’s my choice. I am in control of my body, no one can tell me what to do with my body — except for abortion!...” recent TV interview of woman protesting school mask mandate.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

Letter: If column was meant as satire, it failed

After reading UHV Professor Mike Ward’s column, “An Open Letter to White Evangelicals,” I questioned the author’s point about “Nones” leaving religious groups because of the hypocritical actions of “white evangelicals.” Then I realized that with his column, he is proving this point. The hypocrisy of a white evangelical trying to use religion to bash a specific segment of the population for a political point demonstrates the same hypocrisy of which he speaks.
townline.org

LETTERS: Sad day at Country Manor

It is with a sad heart, tear in my eye and a lump in my throat that must let people know how heart breaking it is with the closing of what was one of the best nursing homes, or assisting living facilities around. That, of course, is Country Manor Nursing Home, in Coopers Mills. Words cannot describe the loving care given to its patients. I can attest to it as my beloved wife Diane was a patient there for the last two years. Over those years I never saw such devotion to their tasks as everybody at Country Manor. From top to bottom they made, at least for me, every day that I visited was like visiting old friends, which over the years they became. As I hugged and kissed my wife goodbye today on her journey to another facility, I am pleased to hear that some from Country Manor will be going where she is going. I could list everybody I knew but would take up too much space and want this letter to be published or at least hope so. I hope and pray as Governor Janet Mills releases that $146 million, she allocates some for nursing homes. Perhaps if she had done so earlier the labor shortages that is causing all these closings wouldn’t have happened.
COOPERS MILLS, ME
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Our responsibility to each other

Anarchy is rights without responsibilities. Tyranny, which fills the vacuum of anarchy, is responsibilities without rights. Democracies, where rights and responsibilities are inseparable, lies directly between the two. From George Orwell: “The price of liberty is not so much eternal vigilance as eternal dirt.” The abuse of modern media is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
yoursun.com

LETTER: Story on pro-lifers was too one-sided

You carried the AP article on Tuesday quoting U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in his sanctimonious pretense that the women of Texas need "protection" from pro-life advocates outside abortion clinics. As usual, the AP presents only one side of the story instead of giving a balanced report. Anyone who in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
yoursun.com

LETTER: Some boaters are ruining grass beds

I have noticed a lot of people wringing their hands about manatees, and also about the health of the local fisheries. Hand-wringing is OK I guess, but real help for the manatees and the fish can only come from knocking some sense into the heads of the people out there using power boats in the grass flats.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Days to remember

September 11, 2001, is one of those days that will stick in my memory for the rest of my life, like the day Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, the day the Challenger exploded with Christa McAuliffe on board, and the days my mother and father died. Sadness and anger...
AFGHANISTAN
yoursun.com

LETTER: Pro-lifers are really pro-birthers

Since schools have been opened there are already as many cases of Covid-19 in students than there were in all of 2020! Still there are parents who refuse to allow their children to wear a mask as mandated. I'm convinced that Trump supporters are behind this so as to impede...
ADVOCACY
yoursun.com

LETTER: Thanks for editorial criticizing school board

Congrats to The Daily Sun for your editorial condemning the Charlotte County School Board for their lack of courage in not standing up to protect our kids. Superintendent Steve Dionisio said: "Adults are the biggest problem we have in education." Yes, he is correct and the folks on the school board are among those adults who exacerbate the problem when instead of trying to fix the problem, they make it worse. Let's remember their failure to do the right thing when election day comes.
EDUCATION
yoursun.com

LETTER: Americans must unite or risk losing it all

Sept. 11 was the 20th anniversary of the last event (9/11) which brought all Americans together. In the 20 years since and most notably many youths who have no memory of 9/11, express pure hatred of America as exhibited by their membership/association with groups like BLM, Antifa, etc. How/why and if we had another 9/11, will they join with us or not?
FESTIVAL
yoursun.com

LETTER: Council members don't know Huey's significance

How can three Punta Gorda City Council members override hundreds of vets who would like to see the Huey move to the Veterans Park? Their reasoning is not valid. In the late '90s I was fortunate in establishing the National Vietnam War Museum in Orlando which sits on two acres at the Vietnam Veterans of Central Florida compound. We have many artifacts but one stands out and it's a Huey helicopter.
ORLANDO, FL
Lancaster Online

The word ‘stupid’ needed more often (letter)

As a child, whenever my brothers did something to me that I didn’t like, I would tell them that they were “stupid.”. My mother would scold me each time for using that word. The dictionary defines the term as “given to unintelligent decisions or acts.”. Wouldn’t that definition apply to...
HEALTH
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Columnist must be the only one in the room

Editor’s note: There were so many letters to the editor in the September 15, 2021 edition of the paper that we ran out of room to publish them all. This letter from Larry Benson, originally scheduled to run in print on the 15th, will instead show up in print in the September 22nd edition.
ENUMCLAW, WA
Winchester Sun

A 9/11 remembrance of faith, perseverance and God’s grace

Americans old enough to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, will not forget where they were and how they learned about the terror attack that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, another plane crashed into...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thoughts on RINOs

The term RINO — Republican in name only — has been used very disparagingly of late in the media. To those using it in this manner, I would ask the following. Which is better for America and Alaska: an alleged RINO with intelligence, compassion and dedication, or a True Believer who will vote the party line and speak the party rhetoric without thought or hesitation?
pacificsun.com

Letters to the Editor: Recall Thoughts and Editorial Appreciation

I am a student at one of California’s community colleges, and I am writing to urge readers to vote “No” on the upcoming recall election. With the entire West Coast on fire and Covid cases higher than ever across the country, we simply cannot afford to turn over control of the state to anti-science Republican candidates who have stated they will eliminate mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and will support the profits of big donors over the safety of Californians from the virus and natural disasters exacerbated by climate change. Additionally, Newsom has fought for the working class by doubling the size of California’s Earned Income Tax Credit in 2019, sending cash to low-wage workers. This expansion also includes a supplemental boost for taxpayers with young children. Newsom has continued to help those most vulnerable to be displaced during this pandemic by extending rent and utility debt relief with a $5.2 billion pot of federal cash to help Californians pay their back rent. This recall is a blatant attack on the civil rights, liberties and policies that are supported by the vast majority of Californians. My future and the future of other young people in the state are dependent on preventing California from going backward. To protect the future we’re working towards, please vote “No” in this recall.
ELECTIONS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: A few thoughts on Gov. Cox’s label “mask extremists”

An “extremist” is not something I ever identified with, nor did I ever imagine being called one. So, I was surprised to hear Governor Cox call out people like me as being “extreme.” Here is what that means, as near as I can tell. An extremist is one who believes in and follows the advice of scientists and medical professionals during a worldwide pandemic. That is to say, they wear masks even if vaccinated because they understand that they can still spread the virus to others, even if they themselves are asymptomatic, and that the Delta variant is spreading quickly and infecting even vaccinated people. Extremists also continue to social distance as much as possible to protect themselves and those around them. Extremists also understand that there are many in our society who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed or at risk from other factors (e.g., those receiving various cancer treatments, those with any number of pulmonary conditions, those on immunosuppressant medications, etc.). They also understand and respect that young children and infants are at risk since they cannot yet be vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

