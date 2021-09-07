Most people will be safe than sorry
I read the letter from Lee McCreary and was puzzled. What was his point?. Virologists are highly skilled medical experts who manage the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C, HIV, and Ebola. He is a scientist who happens to work for the government. It is not in his job description to analyze the impact of disease protection on the population. He did his best, while facing overwhelming challenges, to protect the country from COVID, a virus that has killed almost 700,000 people. He never suggested reducing human interaction. Trump ordered the lockdown last year on advice of numerous scientists, not just Fauci. He has consistently emphasized two things, masks and vaccines. And you have the right to refuse both.www.capegazette.com
