No one should have been surprised when the U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled against the Biden administration in its attempt to implement a moratorium on evictions. In the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last year, a provision placed a moratorium on certain evictions until July 24, 2020. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been extending a moratorium — presumably under its own authority.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO