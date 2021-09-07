CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripwire CEO steps down over support of Texas anti-abortion law

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTripwire CEO John Gibson has stepped down from his role after publicly expressing his support for a new anti-abortion law in the USA state of Texas. Gibson took to Twitter over the weekend, writing “Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat” in the wake of the act.

Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
93.1 WZAK

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Texas abortion law unlikely to last for long

Rarely do the finer points of judicial procedure generate much controversy. But such is the case with Texas’s new abortion law. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to issue a stay preventing the Texas Heartbeat Act from taking effect. Five conservative justices formed the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts joined three liberal justices in opposition.
bloomberglaw.com

The Texas Abortion Law Sleeper Issue: It Limits Access to Counsel

We cannot say enough bad things about Texas Senate Bill 8. First and foremost, it prohibits abortion at a point in pregnancy so early that many women do not even know they are pregnant. But don’t sleep another deplorable provision of the law: It also curtails access to counsel for those hoping to challenge this blatantly unconstitutional infringement on the right to choose.
Axios

Texas judge blocks anti-abortion group from enforcing new law

A Texas state judge issued an injunction on Monday blocking anti-abortion group Texas Right for Life from enforcing the state's new law against Planned Parenthood in Texas. Why it matters: Texas' restrictive new law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, incentivizes people to sue anyone suspected of helping a pregnant person obtain an abortion — and awards at least $10,000 to plaintiffs who succeed.
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Tripwire Interactive CEO Resigns Amid Anti-Abortion Tweet Controversy

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has resigned from his position faster than you can say “pro-life” after his post on social media supporting a controversial anti-abortion law in Texas sparked controversy on the internet. Just two days after Gibson made the comments, Tripwire Interactive’s official Twitter account announced that Gibson would be stepping down, with co-founder Alan Wilson replacing him as CEO.
rockpapershotgun.com

Chivalry 2 co-developers condemn Tripwire Interactive over president's anti-abortion comments

Shipwright Studios, co-developers of Chivalry 2 and Maneater, are cutting ties with Tripwire Interactive after Tripwire president John Gibson voiced his support for the stringent new Texas abortion law. Shipwright say they're starting to cancel contracts with Tripwire "immediately", while Chivalry 2 creators, Torn Banner Studios, have also released a statement condemning Gibson's views.
