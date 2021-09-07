CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

U.S. Open: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — A capsule look at the U.S. Open:. LOOKAHEAD TO TODAY — Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Leylah Fernandez to Face Emma Raducanu in All-Teen U.S. Open Final

The incredible runs of Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will continue to the U.S. Open final. Nineteen-year-old Canadian phenom Fernandez beat the world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling 2-1/2-hour match Thursday night. At one point in the second set, a trailing Sabalenka was so frustrated by the game and the clearly pro-Fernandez crowd that she smashed her racquet onto the court, destroying it, and earning herself a code violation. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won matches against both defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament. Fernandez will face Emma Raducanu on Saturday face after the 18-year-old Briton dispatched world No. 17 Maria Sakkari in straight sets later Thursday. It will be the first U.S. Open final in more than two decades to boast two teens vying for the title. (The last time, in 1999, a 17-year-old Serena Williams walked away with the trophy.) When asked how she pulled off the Thursday night victory, Fernandez laughed. “I have no idea.”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Ashe
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Novak Djokovic
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Crowd pleaser Fernandez rides wave of support to U.S. Open semis

NEW YORK (Reuters) – After the COVID-19 pandemic left the stands empty last year, the U.S. Open has welcomed tennis-starved fans back to Flushing Meadows and Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has ridden a wave of support all the way to the semi-finals. Harnessing the energy generated by New York’s raucous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Lookahead#Canadian#Men S Fourth Round#American#Stat
olympics.com

Carlos Alcaraz, the tennis teen writing history at the U.S. Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has been so good at the 2021 U.S. Open that already whispers circle that he could be the ‘Next Rafa.’. But when you reflect on what the 18-year-old has already achieved at Flushing Meadows you quickly understand the chatter. Then, showing match maturity well beyond...
TENNIS
Reuters

Fearless Fernandez holds nerve to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her U.S. Open dream run on Tuesday by storming into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a battling 6-3 3-6 7-6(5) win over Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina. It was yet another upset win for Fernandez but hardly a...
TENNIS
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Alcaraz retires to send Auger-Aliassime into US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday when Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz retired due to an abductor injury while trailing 6-3 3-1. The 18-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the opening set but after the Canadian broke to open the second Alcaraz slumped.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Teen Tennis Phenom Emma Raducanu Sails Into U.S. Open Semis

Eighteen-year-old tennis player Emma Raducanu, ranked 150 in the world, just earned herself a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals and became the second unseeded teenager in the tournament to make the final four. (The other is Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 on Tuesday.) Her quarterfinal win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday was a dominant straight-set show of 6-3, 6-4 over Swiss player Belinda Bencic. Three months ago, Raducanu was a little-known name ranked 361 who hadn’t played in a match in a year and a half—before she made headlines by making it to the fourth round at Wimbledon. Now she’s beaten her first top-40 player and hasn’t dropped a single set all tournament.
TENNIS
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic in men’s final

The 25-year-old Medvedev, playing in his third grand slam final, became the third Russian man to win a major singles title and the ninth different US Open men’s singles champion of the last 14 years. After his victory, he thanked friends, family and fans for giving him energy throughout the...
TENNIS
wfxb.com

Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open

Over the weekend, Daniil Medvedev won his first US Open against Novak Djokovic. 25 year old Medvedev became the third Russian to win a major singles title and the ninth different US Open men’s singles champion of the last 14 years when he beat Djokovic and ended his hopes of completing a calendar grand slam. After his victory he thanked his friends, family and fans for giving him energy throughout the week and wished his wife a happy anniversary. Medvedev also praised Djokovic for his accomplishments and said “for me, you are the greatest tennis player in the history.” Djokovic had been trying to win a record 21st grand slam title and complete the first men’s calendar grand slam. Rod Laver was the last person to do that when he won an Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1969.
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Medvedev, Tsitsipas qualify for ATP Finals

New York [USA], September 13 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the second and third singles players to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, following their results at the US Open. Both men will compete in the season finale for the third consecutive year.
TENNIS
95.5 FM WIFC

Tennis – Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

(Reuters) – Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men’s tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title...
TENNIS
Chicago Sun-Times

U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu vaults 127 spots to No. 23 in world rankings

NEW YORK — Emma Raducanu’s qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw — to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy