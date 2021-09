NEW YORK — There aren’t many people on planet Earth who are up to the sheer physical effort it takes to beat Novak Djokovic in a best-of-five set match. Maybe one day, when 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby’s body fully matures and he can add a few miles per hour to that serve, he’ll have the tools to be one of them. Because for nearly two hours under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, the youngster from Sacramento showed what was possible. Then, in a 45-minute sprint to the finish line, Djokovic showed who’s boss.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO