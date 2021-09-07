Off the Wire

UConn football Coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday "Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football," UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said. Edsall, 63, was originally the Huskies coach from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into what is now the FBS, taking the Huskies to five bowl games and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. He was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season.