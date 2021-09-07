CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Asia Distribution Partnership with eCargo

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution partnership for Asia with eCargo Holdings Limited ('eCargo'). Love Hemp's initial launch into the region will be...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lief Labs Announces Lief Raws Licensing Partnership to Bring CellFlo6 to Market

Lief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary performance green tea extract. VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that its Lief Raws division, which takes a modern-day approach to delivering cutting-edge nutraceutical ingredients, has entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of the proprietary performance green tea extract, CellFlo6TM.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, Inc. ('Spyrus'). Based in San Jose, California, Spyrus develops and manufactures cryptographic products, including the...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ecom Express launches delivery partner program

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir):Ecom Express, a new-age technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, today announced the launch of its Delivery Partner Program called Ecom Sanjeev Program (ESP) aimed at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can work in flexible timings to maximize their earnings by delivering e-commerce packages to customers.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol 'ACTHF', are now Depository Trust Company ('DTC') eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Hemp Group Plc#Aqse#Wrhlf#Ecargo Holdings Limited#Ecommerce#Rakuten#Asian#Asx#Chinese#Company#Holland Barrett#Boots And Ocado#The Aquis Stock Exchange#World High Life#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
albuquerqueexpress.com

Stellar Search joins the ECI Group Network

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): With its 50-year legacy, ECI is one of the world's foremost global networks of retained, boutique Executive Search firms. The network comprises of 11 independent companies across the world, each with sterling, solid reputations within their own domestic markets. With Stellar Search, ECI will...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Ferguson plc will issue its full year results for the 12 months ended July 31, 2021 on Tuesday September 28, 2021. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com from 0700hrs UK time on the morning. A live video...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thefabricator.com

Epicor announces partnership with SecturaSoft

Epicor Software Corp., a provider of industry-specific enterprise software, has announced a strategic independent software vendor (ISV) partnership with SecturaSoft, a developer of web-based applications for the metal fabrication industry. The partnership will deliver SecturaFAB—an estimating and quoting tool for manufacturers—as a direct integration, providing a one-stop shop for existing...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PLC
Country
China
financemagnates.com

Vantage FX Hires Eoh You Loong as APAC Regional Strategy Director

Australia-headquartered Vantage FX has continued its expansion in the APAC region, most recently with the appointment of Eoh You Loong as the Regional Strategy Director. According to the press release shared with Finance Magnates, You Loong will be responsible for building strategic plans to increase Vantage FX’s client numbers and revenues. He will further work on offering proposals to existing company shareholders.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Payments platform Eurowag plots London IPO

Eurowag is planning to float on the London Stock Exchange's main market with the aim of raising roughly €200m of fresh capital to support its expansion plans. The payments and mobility platform, which was focused on the commercial road transportation market, said that it would target "certain" institutional investors. Existing...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Event Temple Expands to Asia Pacific Through Strategic Partnership with McLaren Technologies

Event Temple, the industry leading Group Sales CRM and Event Management platform, has today announced a strategic partnership with McLaren Technologies, Asia Pacific’s leading provider of cloud based technology solutions for hotels, resorts and visitor-based environments. Committed to providing customers with an industry-leading sales and customer success experience, the two...
ECONOMY
intralinks.com

M&A Is Breaking Records in Asia Pacific

Confidence — and IPOs — are fueling APAC’s surge in dealmaking. As we head into Q4 2021, Asia Pacific (APAC) has a strong mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline. Driven by high investor confidence, early-stage M&A activity is at record levels in Australia, eclipsing pre-COVID-19 levels. The recovery of cross-border activity is fueling growth in Japan, as are initial public offerings (IPOs) in North Asia.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

SINGAPORE (Sept 13): Singapore's DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20%-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability. In an interview, DBS's senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange,...
WORLD
The Press

Corporate Growth Incubator Mach49 Expands EU and UK Presence

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Yotpo and Shopify announce platform partnership

Yotpo, a US-based ecommerce company, has partnered with Shopify to help accelerate Yopo’s growth and development. This alliance will position Yotpo as one of the early launch partners for new Shopify development features. In this role, Yotpo plans to develop first-to-market technologies that help merchants stand out in a competitive landscape.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Civilization Announces Partnership with Unification Foundation

Decentralized Investment Funds Come Together to Allow Greater Access for All. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Recently, Civilization has proudly announced the partnership with Unification Foundation, the famous blockchain solutions provider for enterprise. Civilization has been making waves in the world of Decentralized Investment Funds (DeFi) since its inception on July 31, 2021. Since that time, those active in crypto have taken notice and have been spreading the word to all potential investors. In just over a month, the company has generated 40 million dollars in Market Capitalization, secured over one thousand investors, and achieved three million dollars in Total Value Locked. Additionally, Civilization's initial trading strategy has already demonstrated an average daily return of 1%, and their goal is to see a 500% in Annual Percentage Returns (APR) over the next twelve months.
BUSINESS
gpsworld.com

Hesai announces partnership with Lidar USA

Under a new agreement, Lidar USA — a developer of geomatics solutions — will include Hesai Technology Co. Ltd., 3D lidar sensors in its product lineup. Hesai Technology announced the agreement at the Commercial UAV Expo 2021 in Las Vegas, Sept. 7-9. Under the terms of the agreement, Lidar USA...
BUSINESS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Notarize And Snapdocs Announce Partnership

Notarize and Snapdocs, Inc. entered a partnership in which brings two digital closing companies together in hopes to further streamline the closing process. Notarize and Snapdocs, Inc. partnered to deliver an end-to-end digital closing experience that now includes Notarize’s market-leading RON solution. Through its platform, Snapdocs customers can access a...
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

BOTE Announces Partnership with ECHOS Communications

DESTIN, Fla. – September 10, 2021 – BOTE (https://www.boteboard.com), the longstanding leaders of innovation and style in the paddle board, kayak, and water lifestyle space, today announces a new partnership with ECHOS Communications, an integrated communications and marketing agency that will support the continued growth of BOTE in the global market.
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Nationwide Announces Partnership With Installation Nation

With low-interest rates in the housing market, people are taking the opportunity to buy and then move into their dream homes. This dynamic has fueled a major increase in demand for home appliances and consumer electronics. As a result, retailers are struggling to keep up with demand to deliver and install products. To remedy this challenge, Nationwide Marketing Group, at its 50th-anniversary PrimeTime event in Nashville last month, announced a new partnership with Installation Nation to bring its members premier access to delivery and installation services.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy