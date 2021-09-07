Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Asia Distribution Partnership with eCargo

Decentralized Investment Funds Come Together to Allow Greater Access for All. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Recently, Civilization has proudly announced the partnership with Unification Foundation, the famous blockchain solutions provider for enterprise. Civilization has been making waves in the world of Decentralized Investment Funds (DeFi) since its inception on July 31, 2021. Since that time, those active in crypto have taken notice and have been spreading the word to all potential investors. In just over a month, the company has generated 40 million dollars in Market Capitalization, secured over one thousand investors, and achieved three million dollars in Total Value Locked. Additionally, Civilization's initial trading strategy has already demonstrated an average daily return of 1%, and their goal is to see a 500% in Annual Percentage Returns (APR) over the next twelve months.

