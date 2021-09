Malignant is the kind of movie you breathlessly tell everybody and their neighbor about — not because it’s high art, but because it just must be seen to be believed. Writer-director James Wan, co-creator of the Saw franchise, returns to the genre that made him. Here, he delivers a film so shocking that it was held back from reviews until the day of the release in order to save its trap door of a third act from being spoiled by the masses. Usually, a movie being held that late means it’s a disaster. In Malignant’s case, it makes a splendid argument for going into a film fresh — the alternative would be rotten indeed.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO