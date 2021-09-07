CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's trade accelerates in August despite coronavirus

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China’s import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant. Exports rose 25.6% over a year earlier to $294.3 billion, up from July’s 18.9% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 33.1% to $236 billion, up from the previous month’s 28.7%.

