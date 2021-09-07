India ‘prepares for the worst’ ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave

A dengue outbreak has swept across India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, killing dozens of people even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage.Most infections were found in the western part of the state, especially in Firozabad, a city just 50 km from Agra and 300 km from state capital Lucknow. On Monday, two more deaths were reported in Firozabad, taking the total death toll to 60, according to news agency Press Trust of India. Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, told Reuters that children accounted for most casualties. “We are taking preventive measures and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO