CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India ‘prepares for the worst’ ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi’s premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated https://www.reuters.com/world/india/last-resort-desperate-oxygen-indian-hospitals-go-court-2021-05-04. When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery – a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations.

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dozens dead as India’s most populous state suffers worst dengue outbreak in years amid pandemic

A dengue outbreak has swept across India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, killing dozens of people even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage.Most infections were found in the western part of the state, especially in Firozabad, a city just 50 km from Agra and 300 km from state capital Lucknow. On Monday, two more deaths were reported in Firozabad, taking the total death toll to 60, according to news agency Press Trust of India. Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, told Reuters that children accounted for most casualties. “We are taking preventive measures and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

India's jet fuel demand faces rough patch amid third wave

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India's aviation turbine fuel demand is expected to remain subdued in the near-term as fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections lurk in the country ahead of the upcoming festival season, SP Global Platts Analytics said on Friday. Industry sources anticipate jet fuel...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ganga Ram
seattlepi.com

Mexico sees easing in its third wave of COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Israel Buendía sat up in the bed closest to the window, a machine forcing oxygen into his nose. He’d been at the Hospital Ajusco Medio for two weeks and now he was marveling at the sound of his own voice. Just last Friday, Buendía had felt...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Israel preparing for possible fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

Israel is making preparations to ensure it has a sufficient vaccine supply in case a fourth round of COVID-19 shots is needed, the country’s top health official said on Sunday. “We don’t know when it will happen; I hope very much that it won’t be within six months, like this...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Adityanath lauds PM as India crosses 75 crore vaccination

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): After India crossed 75 crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the citizens and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nationwide drive. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Southern India#Covid 19#Reuters#Covid#Indians
Reuters

South Africa loosens COVID curbs as third wave eases

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Africa will ease COVID-19 restrictions and shorten its nationwide curfew from Monday after a decline in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address. Authorities will also extend the hours of alcohol sales, the president said, further relaxing restrictions introduced in June to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Be prepared for winter Covid wave, Boris Johnson to warn

England must head into an “uncertain” winter fully prepared for a new wave of the pandemic, Boris Johnson will warn next week as he unveils a blueprint for to avoid shutting schools and pubs again. The prime minister’s Covid winter plan for England will set out “contingency” measures – which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Third wave of Covid-19 in the UK: What are the latest numbers?

It is too soon to say whether the current wave has peaked. Covid-19 patient numbers and deaths in the UK are continuing to rise slowly, although both remain well below levels seen during the last wave of the virus, latest figures show. The Government is today setting out its plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Australia’s Victoria reports easing in COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Tuesday reported an easing in new COVID-19 infections as it looks to accelerate the vaccination rollout in Melbourne’s hardest-hit suburbs, the state capital. A total of 445 new locally acquired cases were detected, down from the year’s high of 473 hit a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
740thefan.com

Foreign direct investment into India to stay robust – Deloitte survey

MUMBAI (Reuters) – International investors remain confident of India’s short- and long-term growth prospects and are readying plans to make additional and new investments in the country, according to a survey of 1200 business leaders released by Deloitte. India has attracted foreign direct investment at record levels even during the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Farmers in Himachal Pradesh protest, demand MSP for apples

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Adversely affected by plummeting prices of apples, 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch' on Monday here held a protest against the sudden drop in market prices of apples and demanded government intervention for buying farmers produce on Minimum Support Price. 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch', a body representing...
AGRICULTURE
740thefan.com

Emergent to make Providence Therapeutics’ potential COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions Inc signed a five-year agreement with Providence Therapeutics to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the companies said on Tuesday. The agreement signed between Emergent and Providence Therapeutics is valued at about $90 million. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
740thefan.com

UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. Javid said the government had launched a consultation on protecting vulnerable patients by making COVID-19 and flu vaccinations a condition of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy