France to pay national tribute to famed actor Belmondo on Sept 9

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France will hold a national ceremony to pay tribute to famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at Paris’ Hotel National des Invalides on Sept 9, said the French presidency on Tuesday. Belmondo, a star of France’s New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s “A bout de...

Derrick

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo: Breathless Actor was 88

Unless one is up on the French movie scene then it might be that the name Jean-Paul Belmondo might not mean anything, but to those that remember the actor, it’s a sad day indeed since Belmondo passed only a few days ago. The legendary actor starred in many French movies but was someone that many people might have been fully aware of, or had never heard about until now. That doesn’t change the fact that his passing is a saddening time for a lot of those that did know who he was and are lamenting his loss. The unfortunate part of being human is that we’re prone to leaving this world when our time is up, though many of us don’t have the benefit of knowing when this will be. All we can do and hope for is the chance to do something great or at least useful in our time in this world, and Belmondo managed to accomplish this through his acting as many people came to know him through one role or another. As a person of interest, he was definitely the type that sought to make the most out of his life, much as many people have shown by writing out bits and pieces of his biography.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Daniel Buren Brings Disruptive Art to France’s Presidential Palace

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Daniel Buren caused a scandal when he installed 260 striped columns in the courtyard of the Palais-Royal in 1986. Imagine what his detractors will say when they get wind of the artist’s latest project: covering the glass roof of the reception rooms at France’s presidential palace in panels of blue, white and red. French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the artwork at the Élysée Palace on Monday in front of art world heavyweights including Jean-Paul Claverie, adviser to Bernard Arnault and one of the key forces behind the Fondation Louis Vuitton; Guillaume Houzé, president...
VISUAL ART
abc17news.com

Yoka beats Milas for an 11th win, pays tribute to Belmondo

PARIS (AP) — Unbeaten French heavyweight boxer Tony Yoka has secured an 11th straight win by stopping Croatian Petar Milas at the end of the seventh round. Moments after his victory Yoka held up a photo of Jean-Paul Belmondo. The French actor died on Monday at the age of 88 and was a huge boxing fan. The fight took place on the grounds of the French Open tennis championship at Roland Garros in western Paris. There were 8,500 fans present on Court Philippe-Chatrier to witness Yoka knocking down Milas with a left hook and then following up with a right hook.
PARIS, MO
Jean Luc Godard
Emmanuel Macron
tucsonpost.com

France's Le Pen proposes nationalizing motorways, selling tv, radio

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen has proposed nationalizing France's motorways and privatizing public television and radio channels. These two proposals will help maintain the French people's purchasing power, she said. Toll-road tariffs for French highways would decrease by 10 to 15 percent if they are nationalized, Le Pen stressed.
POLITICS
KEYT

French palace intrigue: Ex-Macron security aide on trial

PARIS (AP) — A former security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron who triggered a political crisis when he was identified as having beaten up a protester during a 2018 May Day demonstration has gone on trial on a dozen charges, including voluntary violence. Alexandre Benalla faces up to seven years in prison and 100,000 euros ($118,000) in fines if found guilty. Benalla’s actions, and the way Macron’s office clumsily handled them, triggered the French leader’s first major presidential crisis. At the heart of the controversy was Benalla’s murky role at the presidential Elysee Palace and whether Macron’s presidency had a hidden side deal with him. At Monday’s trial, Benalla said he was “surprised” at his arrest.
POLITICS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
AFP

Macron's ex-bodyguard on trial over beating of protesters

President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard appeared in court Monday on charges of assaulting two young demonstrators during an anti-capitalist protest in 2018, an incident that caused deep embarrassment for a president who promised an "exemplary republic." Benalla was charged with assault as well as unauthorised interference in police matters.
PROTESTS
artnews.com

Palais de Tokyo Director Emma Lavigne to Lead Pinault Collection

Just two years after she became the president of the Palais de Tokyo, Paris’s most notable contemporary art museum, Emma Lavigne has revealed plans to leave her post. On November 1, she will become CEO of the Pinault Collection, which manages the art holdings of French billionaire François Pinault. At...
MUSEUMS
Screendaily

‘Great Freedom’, ‘Paris, 13th District’ to bookend 2021 Filmfest Hamburg

Sebastian Meise’s Un Certain Regard jury winner Great Freedom and Jacques Audiard’s Cannes competition title Paris, 13th District will bookend this year’s Filmfest Hamburg (30 September - 9 October) as the opening and closing films. Festival director Albert Wiederspiel and his team have put together a programme of 110 feature-length...
MOVIES
AFP

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday for the last time before the German chancellor stands down, which will spell the end of a partnership at the heart of the European Union for the last four years. Merkel is to relinquish power after German elections on September 26, bringing an end to her 16 years in office that has seen her work with four different French leaders starting with Jacques Chirac. Macron, 24 years her junior, has never hidden his admiration for Merkel's longevity, but his sometimes abrasive style and pro-European activism has contrasted with the more cautious approach of his German partner. In 2019, during a rough patch in ties, Merkel admitted the pair "wrestle with each other" and had "differences in mentality", leading Macron to declare that he believed in "productive confrontation".
AFGHANISTAN
740thefan.com

The micro-economy spinning around Messi’s Paris adventure

PARIS (Reuters) – For Paris photographer Olivier Sanchez, there is only one story in town: the new life of Lionel Messi. Newspapers and magazines around the world harangue his Crystal Pictures agency for images of the Argentine footballer, his wife and children settling into the French capital a month after arriving.
SOCCER
740thefan.com

Byrne sees a longing for an ‘American Utopia’ as his show heads to cinemas

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – While Americans have fought over masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, musician David Byrne said he believes the health crisis showed that people actually yearn for a better society as he envisions in his Broadway show “American Utopia.”. A filmed version of the stage production,...
MOVIES
US News and World Report

A Migrant Dinghy Evades the Grasp of French Police

WIMEREUX, France (Reuters) - The police unit had staked out a stretch of coast in northern France before dawn only to see a group of migrants hundreds of metres away then emerge from behind the towering sand dunes, carrying an inflatable dinghy down to the sea's edge. By the time...
IMMIGRATION
businesstraveller.com

Citizen M opens fourth hotel in Paris

Dutch hotel brand Citizen M has opened its fourth hotel in Paris, located off the world renowned Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The 151-room Citizen M Paris Champs-Élysées is located on Rue la Boétie, between the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde and close to shopping and dining outlets on the famous avenue.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

On holiday in southern France chez Le Corbusier

I wish I had a beach hut like Le Corbusier’s. A perfect place to self-isolate on the French Riviera’s wildest stretch of coastline. The Swiss-born architect chose Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, halfway between Monaco and the Italian border, to build his retreat in a medieval village that overlooks a rugged, tortoise-shaped cape beyond the pebble beaches of du Buse and Golfe Bleu.
LIFESTYLE
Times Daily

CELEBRITIES

