Hope Foundation presents check for playground equipment

The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley recently presented a $3,000 donation check toward the funding campaign to raise $250,000 for new playground equipment for the Leonard Kirtz School, which is operated by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Efforts began in 2020 to raise money through the school’s playground project committee with various activities within the building as well as reaching out to former staff and teachers and area businesses. The Leonard Kirtz School provides comprehensive programs and education for school age children with developmental disabilities. The school offers related services in the areas of speech, physical therapy, and contracted occupational therapy to those students in need of intervention. Other related services available to all students include nursing, transportation, and case management.