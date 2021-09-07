Smart caching: An agile strategy for data-intensive businesses
The widespread shift to remote working has significantly accelerated the adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and services. In April 2020 for instance, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella provided some powerful insight when he said his company had seen “two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months.” In the context of a technology trend already seeing huge levels of investment worldwide, this is another huge step forward.www.techradar.com
