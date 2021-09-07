CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Smart caching: An agile strategy for data-intensive businesses

By Andrew Martin
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The widespread shift to remote working has significantly accelerated the adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and services. In April 2020 for instance, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella provided some powerful insight when he said his company had seen “two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months.” In the context of a technology trend already seeing huge levels of investment worldwide, this is another huge step forward.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft unveils mega security update, so update now

The monthly edition of bug fixes from Microsoft addresses over 60 vulnerabilities in products from Microsoft’s stable, and another 20 Chromium security bugs in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft’s September Patch Tuesday impacts over a dozen products including Azure Open Management Infrastructure, Azure Sphere, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows DNS, Visual Studio, BitLocker,...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Supply chain attacks on open source repositories are reaching new highs

There has been a whopping 650% year over year increase in supply chain attacks aimed at upstream open source public repositories, according to a new report. Interestingly, despite the risk, cybersecurity company Sonatype’s seventh annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report notes a strong growth in the supply and demand of open source software.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Cloud application platforms: the key to the cloud

In the past, when businesses have discussed cloud computing, they have thought of the three major public cloud providers – Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. Scott Brown, President and CEO, FinancialForce. For years these providers have been the main gateways through which organizations can access the cloud and all of...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Azure users running Linux VMs should update their systems right away

Four zero-day vulnerabilities in an open source piece of software that’s embedded in many popular Azure services can be exploited for privilege escalation and remote code execution attacks, report cybersecurity researchers. The vulnerabilities in the software agent named Open Management Infrastructure (OMI) were discovered by researchers at Wiz, who estimate...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
TechRadar

Lyca Mobile invests £250m to expand business

Lyca Mobile is to invest £250 million over the next three years in a bid to grow its core business and expand into new markets, specifically digital services. The company was formed in 2006 and has a presence in 23 countries, specialising in the sale of SIM cards with favourable international calling rates for expatriates and those with friends and family living abroad.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Many companies are struggling to repel network attacks

Many companies are struggling to repel network attacks, falling victim to dangerous ransomware assaults and having to deal with deadly consequences, a new report from Barracuda Networks has found. Polling 100 IT decision-makers from the UK for its “State of network security in 2021” report, Barracuda found that almost two-thirds...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to try and kill off deepfakes for good

Microsoft could be set to boost its security protection for photos and videos uploaded by customers following news of a major new investment. The computing giant's M12 venture capital arm has announced it is investing in Truepic, which offers photo and video verification services. Microsoft says such systems could be...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Caching#Public Cloud#Emea Managing#Smb
TechRadar

Cloudflare wants to help you build flashier websites for less

Building a flashy website with lots of images can quickly eat up your cloud storage space which is why Cloudflare is launching a new product that stores, resizes, optimizes and serves images for you. The web infrastructure company and CDN provider built Cloudflare Images so that customers of all sizes...
COMPUTERS
CSO

8 top cloud security certifications

As companies move more and more of their infrastructure to the cloud, they're forced to shift their approach to security. The security controls you need to put in place for a cloud-based infrastructure are different from those for a traditional datacenter. There are also threats specific to a cloud environment. A mistake could put your data at risk.
COMPUTERS
theclevelandamerican.com

The Advantages of Embedded Analytics

The modern business landscape favors frictionless interactions at every turn. It’s no surprise, then, that organizations are doing everything they can to smooth the edges surrounding their analytics technology, so to speak. There’s just no room for clunky or incompatible interfaces of any kind in the enterprise today. As such, here are some of the leading advantages of embedded data analytics.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
Itproportal

Best cloud databases of 2021

The best cloud databases make it simple and easy to store different types of data in different ways, and to prioritize how data is queried. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Databases are just as an important part of cloud services as with normal IT operations....
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Best cloud analytics platforms 2021

The best cloud analytics platforms can provide you with simple and easy-to-find actionable insights within your cloud storage, especially when applied to big data. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is especially important as cloud computing has revolutionized how business works with data not least...
COMPUTERS
The Tech Report& LLC

3 Types of Cloud Technology Primed to Change Ecommerce in 2022

According to reports compiled by TrustRadius, eCommerce sales grew by a whopping 25.7% in 2020. This is at least partly due to the massive influx of digital transactions brought about by a global pandemic. The value of the entire eCommerce industry today is approximately $4.2 trillion, expected to rise to $7.4 trillion by 2025.
MARKETS
techgig.com

Cloud transformation in Banking & Capital Markets – Ordeal or Trivial?

Today we live in a world of omnipresent business products & services. Be it a Netflix, an Amazon shopping app, Apple Siri, a mobile banking app, or other such services, all are expected to work anytime, from anywhere & any device so long as we have an internet connection. This has been made possible largely due to the adoption of Cloud Technology by these businesses.
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

The State of Cloud-Based Automation Today

Connecting the cloud to the factory floor, specifically to industrial control systems (ICS), has been one of those taboo topics for many plant managers. The problem is twofold. First, it’s a cybersecurity risk. Second, control programs require sub-second responsiveness, which shouldn’t—and really can’t—be performed from the cloud. “It’s a safety...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Choosing the Right Metrics for DevOps Adoption

DevOps adoption has skyrocketed in recent years. Its impact on traditional development platforms has long been well-documented, but in more recent years it has started to influence low-code platforms, too. In its recent survey on the state of Salesforce DevOps, Gearset found that 69% of teams are already using source control and another 20% plan to start this year. Additionally, 45% of companies have implemented CI/CD, and that number is set to increase by 33% this year. However, for high-performing developer teams to recognize the benefits of DevOps and strive for further DevOps adoption, they must use the right KPIs.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Simplify Multicloud Connectivity With Prisma SD-WAN and Google Cloud

Organizations are moving in full-force into cloud adoption, with multicloud availability at the core of their digital transformation. At the same time however, there is a lack of expertise among personnel—and a lack of tools to effectively connect multicloud technologies. This nexus of issues has led to inadequate implementations that require complex manual operations that are tedious, unscalable, and even expensive.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

The Distributed Cloud and Data Governance

The business of Data Management embraced new complexities when diverse types of data started flowing in—in huge volumes through multiple data channels and in real time. Analysis of very high-speed, high volume, multi-type business data necessitated the growth and development of advanced Data Management technologies and tools, and cloud computing technologies were born out of that necessity. Then came the era of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, after a single, public or private cloud network failed to deliver the desired business outcomes.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy