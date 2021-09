According to German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, Tesla is in line to receive a €1.14 billion grant from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWI) to help build a new battery factory adjacent to its new factory in Grünheide near Berlin. Peter Altmaier, the head of BMWI, tells the press, “If the product and production is successful, a number of 2000 or more jobs in the battery area of ​​the Grünheide plant is realistic.” BMWI says Tesla’s total investment in the Grünheide battery factory will be approximately €5 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO