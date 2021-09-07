CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sea Life London - Standard Entry

skiddle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXPLORER? COME THIS WAY! As the team behind one of Londons most iconic experiences, we have been working tirelessly, to ensure that when we r... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. EXPLORER? COME THIS WAY! As the team behind...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

The Lastminute.com London Eye Standard Experience + River Cruise

Cruise down the River Thames and take flight on the London Eye. Experience two views of London's iconic landmarks. At the heart of the city, the... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Cruise down the River Thames and take...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Shrek’s Adventure! London – Daily Entry

Join the search to find Shrek! A brilliantly bonkers interactive and immersive walkthrough experience, where the whole family can journey through... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at Shrek's Adventure London ». Join the search to...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX London

Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX events and tickets. Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX in London. Find 7 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Core Bar Aldermary House...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Sea Life London Aquarium#Explorer#Londons#Octopus#Rays Penguins
travelmole.com

Riviera Travel extends 2021 UK tour programme

Riviera Travel has extended a quartet of UK tours into November and December. Each five-day tour has only limited places available as part of Riviera's current 2021 programme, which runs to October, so more have been made available for four tours until later this year to meet demand. They have...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

‘Camden is like a goth Disneyland’: Alison Spittle on adjusting to the comedy life in London

Your next gig is a work in progress, what can we expect?. ‘It’s about me kind of grappling with my relationship with violence, but in a funny way, because I saw some people get into a fight at aqua aerobics. If you saw it in a UFC ring, you’d be like “Grand!”, but not at a mid-tempo aqua aerobics class with about 50 pensioners. It was quite the brawl.’
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Tiger Tiger London // Every Wednesday // 6 Rooms // Drink deals and More!

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Party with tickets from £3 and Student Drink Deals, Confetti Cannons, CO2 Cannons, Dancers, 6 Rooms of Music, and More!. Customer reviews of Tiger Tiger London // Every Wednesday // 6 Rooms // Drink deals and More!. Average rating:. 50%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere.
MUSIC
Interior Design

Patalab Architecture Breathes New Life into a 19th-Century South London Cottage

When renovating a 19th-century Victorian terrace house in South London, Patalab Architecture first turned to its bones. “The house, when purchased by our client, was in a tired state,” says founder and director Uwe Schmidt-Hess, noting its narrow width at 4 meters, or roughly 13 feet. “There were major structural issues that needed to be addressed, justifying the opportunity to fundamentally rearrange the layout.” The existing stairs also made the second bedroom on the upper floor unusable, leading Schmidt-Hess and his team to rearrange them, creating a new focal point in the home. The innovative triple-height stairwell connects the ground floor with the roof, illuminated by a skylight above that brings light into the center of the home. At the same time, moving the stairwell enabled the team to create an open floor plan, which makes for expansive vistas throughout. “Our design approach was to introduce spatial generosity and respond to contemporary living requirements without losing the connection to the building’s history,” he adds.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KHON2

Sea Life Park adapts to new COVID rules, adds discounted tickets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is offering more options for guests to enjoy in accordance with Safe Access Oahu rules, which went into effect on Monday. The changes aim to better spread out guests during visits to ensure social distancing. Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
HONOLULU, HI
Indy100

Divers unveil hidden life of remote Scottish island’s sea caves

Divers have documented the hidden habitats of the sea caves of a remote Scottish island for the first time in a project to increase understanding about them. Marine surveys were carried out in about 70 caves on Fair Isle, with dive teams battling difficult weather conditions to carry out full biological surveys of four.
WORLD
skiddle.com

Revolution Deansgate Locks

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Welcome the return of BassBox, in our Basement Club with a mixture of Techo & House with DJ Dekappa!. Welcome the return of BassBox, in our Basement Club with a mixture of Techo & House with DJ Dekappa!. Please note: The event information above...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
ENTERTAINMENT
New Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy