Sea Life London - Standard Entry

When renovating a 19th-century Victorian terrace house in South London, Patalab Architecture first turned to its bones. “The house, when purchased by our client, was in a tired state,” says founder and director Uwe Schmidt-Hess, noting its narrow width at 4 meters, or roughly 13 feet. “There were major structural issues that needed to be addressed, justifying the opportunity to fundamentally rearrange the layout.” The existing stairs also made the second bedroom on the upper floor unusable, leading Schmidt-Hess and his team to rearrange them, creating a new focal point in the home. The innovative triple-height stairwell connects the ground floor with the roof, illuminated by a skylight above that brings light into the center of the home. At the same time, moving the stairwell enabled the team to create an open floor plan, which makes for expansive vistas throughout. “Our design approach was to introduce spatial generosity and respond to contemporary living requirements without losing the connection to the building’s history,” he adds.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO