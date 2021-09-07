CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrek’s Adventure! London – Daily Entry

skiddle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the search to find Shrek! A brilliantly bonkers interactive and immersive walkthrough experience, where the whole family can journey through... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at Shrek's Adventure London ». Join the search to...

www.skiddle.com

cntraveller.com

A local's guide to London

Just nine months after Sage Flowers opened on Rye Lane in Peckham, the all-female team was commissioned to design a concept across three floors for Rihanna's Fenty afterparty following the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Since then, the business has blossomed in an industry that hasn't always welcomed founders Romy St Clair and Iona Mathieson, two young women with no formal training. Not only have their creative and disruptive arrangements brought some much-needed spirit to a trade wilting beneath the weight of tradition, but their socially conscious approach has seen them running sell-out workshops that help break down the barriers faced by people of colour in floristry. Both women have lived in Peckham for more than a decade – 'it's South London at its best,' says Iona – and met through London's club scene.
travelweekly.com

London hotel is Pan Pacific's first in Europe

The Pan Pacific London opened Sept. 1 as the first European property from Pan Pacific Hotel Group. The new hotel is in One Bishopsgate Plaza, a 43-story tower near Liverpool Street Station. Among the hotel's 237 guestrooms are 42 suites. The signature Pan Pacific Suite on the 19th floor offers views of the landmark Gherkin skyscraper.
skiddle.com

Sea Life London - Standard Entry

EXPLORER? COME THIS WAY! As the team behind one of Londons most iconic experiences, we have been working tirelessly, to ensure that when we r... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. EXPLORER? COME THIS WAY! As the team behind...
Time Out Global

London’s best nightlife this week

Another week, another weekend of incredible nightlife to agonise over. As usual, London has left us spoiled for choice (*sigh*). To save you ploughing through all of those event listings, here’s our round-up of the best nightlife on offer. Hooversound at The Pickle Factory. When Hooversound launched in early 2020,...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

A Family Stay on London's Broadway

Inspired by the hotel's location on 22-28 Broadway and the return of the latest shows on in the West End, Conrad London St. James is launching a “Family Stay on London’s Broadway” experience over the October half term. Families are spoiled for choice when it comes to 2021 West End...
TravelPulse

Discover Guanajuato’s Adventurous Side

Guanajuato, a state in central Mexico known for its gorgeous colonial cities and gastronomy, is also a great destination for adventure tourism. If you’re an adrenaline junkie, chances are you’ll find plenty to do in Guanajuato. Many of the region’s tour operators offer excursions that include horseback riding, ATV riding, rappelling, kayaking, rafting and even hot air balloon rides!
decodedmagazine.com

London’s Werkhaus club re-launches

One of London’s newest clubs, Werkhaus, relaunches after covid with some of London’s finest promoters and international acts all booked in over the next few months. The rough and raw 300 capacity club which launched from the ashes of one of London’s original warehouse spaces back in 2019. Now it commands a huge roster of talent conveniently parked out the back of Cafe 1001 in the centre of East London on Brick Lane. The venue itself boasts a top of the range Funktion One sound system whilst partnering with well-known collectives Percolate, LWE and Loaded which all take over for selected nights. Some of the key talent bringing the flair includes Hammer, Frazi.er, Plastician, Space Dimension Controller, Brame & Hamo, Conducta plus much more running up until 6am. Werkhaus relaunches on the 11th of September with Bicep’s afterparty.
Slipped Disc

An Italian girl in London? It’s an opera

Frankfurt is putting on an exceedingly rare production of L’italiana in Londra, by the Neapolitan composer Domenico Cimarosa (1749-1801). An instant success in the Teatro Valle in Rome in 1778, it was eclipsed, however by Cimarosa’s Il matrimonio segreto in 1792 and faded out of sight. Here’s the plot:. English...
skiddle.com

Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX London

Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX events and tickets. Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX in London. Find 7 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Core Bar Aldermary House...
yoursun.com

Dark Arts At Hogwarts Castle makes ominous return to Universal Orlando Resort

The darker side of the Wizarding World will once again return to Universal Orlando Resort this fall in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade. These breathtaking experiences use state-of-the-art technology, like projection mapping, special effects and lighting, to bring iconic moments and unspeakable creatures from the Harry Potter films to life.
Time Out Global

A love letter to London’s LGBTQ+ venues

It’s been a tough 18 months for London’s queer spaces, but then they’re used to weathering the odd storm. Our LGBTQ+ venues have survived plenty since the emergence of the modern ‘gay club’ in the early twentieth century. Back then, venues like short-lived Piccadilly Circus drinking den The Cave of the Golden Calf, lesbian hangout Gateways on the King’s Road and Covent Garden’s notorious Caravan Club provided refuge for queer Londoners in spite of constant raids and arrests.
dapsmagic.com

Raya Comes to Shanghai Disneyland’s Adventure Isle

Raya, from Raya and the Last Dragon, can now be visited in a Disney park. Shanghai Disney Resort shared on social media that she can be found at Adventure Isle at Shanghai Disneyland. This is the first time that the character has been seen in a Disney park since her movie was released earlier this year.
BBC

London's unemployment situation explained

London's unemployment rate is higher than anywhere else in the UK, according to data from the Office for National statistics. Compared to before the pandemic, 124,000 fewer people in the capital are currently on a payroll. BBC London's work and money correspondent Marc Ashdown looks at the reasons why. Video...
skiddle.com

The Great American Theme Park

Wrist band doesn’t give access to all the fun, you need to by additional tickets/tokens. Hardly “great American” style. More like “local village” and despite the tokens bought beforehand saying they were not £1 each, at the fair they were not. There were also not enough rides to use the tokens on.
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/9/21): Disney No Longer Offering Tickets to Third-Party Cast Members, First ‘Disney Fab 50’ Statues Arrive, Ride Vehicles Collide at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 9, 2021.
PCGamesN

It’s 2021, and a new Little Big Adventure is in development

Remember Little Big Adventure? The ol’ action-adventure game all about hero Twinsen’s journey through a strange world to beat its big, bad leader Dr FunFrock and recover his girlfriend, Zoe? The classic game launched all the way back in the dark ages (well, 1994), with a sequel following in 1997. Now, all the way out here in 2021, the devs have revealed that the series is making a comeback, with a new Little Big Adventure on the way.
totalgamingnetwork.com

Tchia's Tropical Adventure Trailer

September 9th, 2021 — Awaceb are elated to share the new tropical adventure trailer of Tchia today during the PlayStation Showcase. Equally exciting is the news that Awaceb has partnered with Sony and Epic Games to help bring Tchia to audiences in 2022!. “A lot has happened since The Game...
