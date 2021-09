Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, was found Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Fear had been reported as missing since Thursday. The actress’ family has been notified. The case is closed as there was no foul play involved, Los Angeles police said. No additional details were disclosed by authorities. The 31-year-old Londoner was originally reported as last being seen in the Hollywood Bowl area on Sep. 9. However, it has now been revealed she was spotted at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on Sep. 12. Friends...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO