County Briefing
Tickets are on sale for The Columbiana High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The dinner will be held at Columbiana High School. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets can be purchased by calling Columbiana High School Athletic Dept., Larry Baughman, 330-482-1818, ext. 34406 or Greg Gustafason, 330-787-1495. Ticket prices are $25 per person, children 6-12, $12, 5 and under are free. Deadline for tickets is Wed. Sept. 8, 2021.www.morningjournalnews.com
