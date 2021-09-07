CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

How The Conversation's journalism made a difference in August

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month, we track what happened to The Conversation authors after we published their articles. Here are some of their stories from August 2021. Millions of readers accessed evidence-based information. First up, a back-to-back success story. The article that attracted the most interest from our audience in August was, remarkably,...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's how the Covid-19 conversation is changing in the media

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. It's happening from Fox to CNN, from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Times. And it's happening on two tracks simultaneously. Vaccinated America is learning how to live with mostly mild flare-ups of the Covid-19 virus. Unvaccinated America is grappling with the death and suffering that comes from rejecting the protection of the vaccines. And in places where the two Americas intersect -- schools, shopping malls, cookouts, county fairs -- it feels like two languages are being spoken without a trusted translator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tasmania#University Of Melbourne#University Of Canberra#National University#Griffith University#Covid#Taliban#Greens#Monash University#Afghan#University Of Auckland#M Ori#Unesco#Preventionweb#University Of Newcastle#Channel 9 News#Florey Institute#Abc
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
PLOS Blogs Network

Promoting Open Science in COVID times: An Opportunity to build Trust among Researchers and the Public in Global Health

Open Science is the technology that enables trust-building among the researchers and the public. It allows the percolation of technical, scientific information, data, and research outputs to the general population (Open Access), which in turn, allows broader exploration (Open Data) of research methodology and findings among all the stakeholders (Open to Society). In 2009, Nilsen described Open science as the extent that makes “everything—data, scientific opinions, questions, ideas, folk knowledge, workflows and everything else—available as it happens publically.”
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Film on Afghan rescue crisis announced

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A film based on real incidents of the Afghan rescue crisis titled 'Garud' was announced on Wednesday. The upcoming John Abraham starrer 'Attack' producer Ajay Kapoor has joined hands with Subhash Kale for 'Garud', a film based on the Afghan rescue crisis. Other details related to the director and cast are yet to be announced.
MOVIES
The Ledger

Fake news flourishes in social media | Bill Cotterell

Every once in a while, scientific researchers will labor long and hard to clinically demonstrate what we could pretty much find out for ourselves by just looking around. Still, it’s nice to have real data to back up what we already gleaned from naked-eye observation. Researchers at New York University...
INTERNET
dallassun.com

Regular University Degree in Blended Education Mode

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/Mediawire): No wonder there is a mist between the present and the near future, but the mist has to eventually give way to sunshine. And, a right blending of the mist and sun can make a rainbow. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the teaching, learning and assessments became online, which for many has been misty or unclear at the beginning. Simultaneously, the visuals of the immediate future of work and life has turned hazy. Therefore, the craving for physical spaces is much like the sunshine after a prolonged phase of mist. The craving eventually led to a beautiful thing-the blending of the offline with online education, right like never before,and thereby inviting the rainbow of Blended Education (BL).
COLLEGES
dallassun.com

Five steps for Nigeria's athletes to build personal brands

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have come and gone. The games always motivate some young people to get into sports. But while there is glamour attached to sports participation, there are also well documented challenges with regard to administration and funding in Nigeria. Many of the athletes representing Nigeria in Tokyo...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life. Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent India@75: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Engineers' are truly the ones who are largely known as the 'creators' on our planet, who shape dreams into reality. The evolution of the human race from ancient to today's modern times took its due course followed by the rapid development on the planet. Engineers have witnessed the evolution of development and its impact. Today on the celebratory occasion of 'World Engineer's Day 2021' is proposed on the theme 'Engineering for a Healthy Planet'.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Guru Asha Ashta declares Crowning Award Winners of e9UnLOAD

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Guru Asha Ashta has declared the Award Winners for e9UnLOAD, the 9th edition of the World's Finest Weight Loss Challenge for Women. With no Calorie Counting and No Portion Control, this 90 Days Weight Loss Challenge aims to empower women by motivating them to eat proper meals and lose weight thereby achieving the best version of themselves with a healthy and toned body. Starting on 01.May.2021 this online Challenge ran for 90 Days before coming to a close on July 29th.
WEIGHT LOSS
Gephardt Daily

Microplastic pollution in European lakes is more extensive than scientists thought

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Lakes across Europe host larger concentrations of microplastic pollution than previously estimated. According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, the distribution of plastic microparticles and synthetic fibers closely correlates with nearby human activity and land use. It’s true that microplastic pollution...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy