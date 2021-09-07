LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign fires president Alphonso David for ties to Andrew Cuomo scandal
The Human Rights Campaign, the largest U.S. LGBTQ advocacy group, fired its president, Alphonso David, "for cause" on Monday night, saying his role in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) effort to smear a sexual harassment accuser violated his contract. A bombshell report by state Attorney General Letitia James identified David, a lawyer in Cuomo's office before becoming HRC's president, as part of an effort to undermine Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of harassment.theweek.com
