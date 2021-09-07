CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign fires president Alphonso David for ties to Andrew Cuomo scandal

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Human Rights Campaign, the largest U.S. LGBTQ advocacy group, fired its president, Alphonso David, "for cause" on Monday night, saying his role in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) effort to smear a sexual harassment accuser violated his contract. A bombshell report by state Attorney General Letitia James identified David, a lawyer in Cuomo's office before becoming HRC's president, as part of an effort to undermine Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of harassment.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Week

COVID will stalk the GOP in 2024

Florida's embattled Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened Monday to fine cities and counties that impose vaccination mandates for their employees, merely the latest in a long line of actions that has earned him a reputation as the most objectively pro-COVID governor in the U.S. But DeSantis is hardly alone – the GOP's 2024 hopefuls are adopting hardline and broadly unpopular anti-mask and anti-vaccine mandate positions that are going to get a lot of people killed and could make the party's path back to power more complicated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

The most ominous takeaway for Democrats in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom easily prevailed in Tuesday's recall election. That's obviously very good for Democrats, who rallied to his side both in the state and nationally, during the final weeks of the contest. But that doesn't mean all the news for the Democrats was encouraging. If exit poll results...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

The curious case of the COVID-free conservatives

Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died of COVID-19: Bob Enyart, the Denver personality infamous for once reading the obituaries of people who had died of AIDS on the air while playing Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust." By my count, that makes five such deaths in the past couple months: Enyart, Florida's Marc Bernier and Dick Farrel, and Tennessee's Phil Valentine and Jimmy DeYoung. Each one refused to get vaccinated and paid with his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Republicans and Democrats vastly overestimate how much the other side supports political violence, paper finds

Americans, including political scientists and pundits, are probably overestimating how much their political opponents support partisan acts of violence, a new study from researchers at Stanford University, Dartmouth University, and University of California, Santa Barbara suggests. After conducting three large survey experiments, the authors found that previous research indicating that...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
The Week

Biden finds 'following the science' isn't so easy

Sometimes, following the science isn't so easy — especially when "the science" is in flux. That's certainly the case with the Biden administration's plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots to already-vaccinated individuals. The White House pledged in August to start rolling out the new jabs on a widespread basis starting Sept. 20, but it's increasingly clear that the whole process is more than a bit messy — two FDA vaccine officials resigned last month, reportedly over their opposition to the administration's booster plan, then on Monday joined a larger group of 18 scientists who say there isn't enough data to support a widespread booster campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Most Americans incorrectly believe Facebook activity is protected by First Amendment, survey finds

Americans have become much more knowledgeable about the First Amendment in general over the last few years — perhaps due to an increase in attention to related issues during the days of the Trump administration, the coronavirus pandemic, and the nationwide protests of 2020. But there's still some confusion over how exactly things work, the latest annual survey on civic knowledge from the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center found.
INTERNET
The Week

Justice Breyer tells Colbert the Supreme Court's refusal to halt the Texas abortion was 'very, very, very, very wrong'

Justice Stephen Breyer was Stephen Colbert's main guest on Tuesday's Late Show, and Colbert asked him about the controversial new six-week abortion ban in Texas. "The big news is the court's refusal to block the Texas abortion ban law, even before they ruled on the constitutionality," he began. "You said to NPR that that decision by the court was 'very, very, very wrong.' Why only three 'verys'?" Breyer laughed. "You want to know the truth? You missed one," he said, adding that the last "very" was pretty soft.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Week

Justice Department asks federal court to halt Texas abortion ban 'to protect the constitutional right of women'

The Supreme Court allowed a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state to go into effect, with a 5-4 majority saying the unique enforcement mechanism Texas Republicans came up with tied their hands for now. That legal challenge to Senate Bill 8 came from abortion rights advocates. The Justice Department stepped in late Tuesday, asking a federal judge in Austin to temporarily prevent Texas from carrying out the law, arguing its goal is "to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
TEXAS STATE
The Week

AOC says she can't let federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire 'without at least trying' a new bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) on Wednesday introduced a bill to extend enhanced coronavirus pandemic unemployment benefits until Feb. 1, 2022. If the bill is passed, the benefits, which expired earlier this month, would be retroactive to Sept. 6. It's unlikely Ocasio-Cortez will have success since the political will simply doesn't...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Campaign#Lgbtq#Hrc#The New York Times#The Hrc Foundation#Morgan Cox#The Hrc Board
The Week

How Gavin Newsom ran away with the recall

Well that was anti-climactic. California's recall election was called for incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom shortly after the polls closed last night, a sharp reversal of fortune from a month ago, when it seemed like the long-shot GOP-effort to depose a sitting governor for no particular reason in a Democratic landslide state might actually succeed. Instead, Newsom won a decisive, double-digit victory.
ELECTIONS
The Week

The New Yorker hears out a supposedly mortal enemy

The New Yorker will find an informed and fair-minded profile of social conservative author Rod Dreher on the magazine's website today. And that's a very good thing. The piece provides a valuable glimpse of how the world looks from Dreher's distinctive point of view. Dreher thinks he's living at a time of moral and spiritual collapse for the Christian West — and witnessing the rise of a new form of "soft totalitarianism" in which progressives use a potent mixture of cultural, political, and technological power to drive social conservatives out of public life. The last few months that Dreher spent in Hungary as the guest of an institute with close ties to Viktor Orban's explicitly anti-liberal government have only reinforced this view. (Dreher played an important role in orchestrating Fox News host Tucker Carlson's widely publicized recent visit to the country.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

When Never Trumpers become Never Republicans

Members of the Republican establishment who refused to throw their support to Donald Trump spent the four years of his presidency hoping first that he would lose his bid for re-election and then that things would return to something approaching the pre-2016 normal once he was gone. But the appalling events of Jan. 6 and its aftermath have shattered that hope. As David Frum points out in The Atlantic, most of these Never Trump Republicans have now become Never Republican Democrats.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
The Week

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, former GOP congressman, makes an impassioned case for taxing the super-rich

If redistributing wealth through tax policy is "socialism," former Florida Republican congressmember Joe Scarborough is fine with the label, he said on Tuesday's Morning Joe. The House Ways and Means Committee released its tax plan Monday, part of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion (or less) spending package, proposing to raise $2.1 trillion over 10 years by raising the top income tax rate back to 39.6 percent, from 37 percent, and increasing taxes on profitable corporations, among other changes that "would overwhelmingly hit the richest 1 percent of Americans," The Washington Post says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

The Supreme Court is delusional

Over the weekend, two Supreme Court justices — one from the right, one from the left — made the case that their institution is and should remain a place largely free from politics. In both cases, the comments were hard to swallow. The court's justices are not a "bunch of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Female voters could be the ones to keep Gavin Newsom 'afloat'

Should California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) survive Tuesday's recall election, he might "have women to thank," Politico reports Monday. Sixty-six percent of female voters said they would vote to keep Newsom in office, while a "razor-thin majority" of men would vote to recall him, Politico writes, per a new poll. And the fact that California women are keeping the governor "afloat" cements "their status as a key voting bloc for Newsom and Democrats heading into the 2022 election cycle."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy