Clearfield, PA

NY man killed Sunday in Clearfield crash

Mirror
 9 days ago

A New York man was killed and two others were injured in a Sunday evening crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police at Clearfield, Dila Rrukaj, 28, of Bronx, New York, was driving a 2008 GMC Envoy eastbound on the interstate about 9:37 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right hand side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof, state police reported.

