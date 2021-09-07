Armani Casa salutes natural world at Salone del Mobile
Like many of us living through a lengthy period of lockdown, Giorgio Armani has, of late, been keen to reconnect with nature. The creative master’s latest collection for Armani Casa, which debuts this week at Salone del Mobile 2021, looks to bring the serenity of the great outdoors inside, and features interior pieces, including a limited-edition bar cabinet, a writing desk, a screen and soft furnishings, in tones and textures that salute nature, from oceanic hues and earthy neutrals to exotic animal prints.www.wallpaper.com
